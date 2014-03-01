2014 Independent Spirit Awards: See What Everyone Wore!

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Jason Merritt/Getty; Stefanie Keenan/WireImage (2)
Just one day before the 86th annual Academy Awards, celebrities headed to the beach to honor those recognized for independent filmmaking at the 2014 Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica. For the laid-back event, stars ditched their formal attire in favor of less fancy designs. Cate Blanchett went for a funky Roksanda Ilincic dress, Lupita Nyong'o showed up in an unusual choice for her -- a textured jumpsuit by Stella McCartney, Shailene Woodley chose a trademark midriff baring top by Lyn Devon, and Paula Patton brightened things up in a Lorena Sarbu mini dress. For an up close look at what everyone wore, take a look through our gallery.
