2014 Independent Spirit Awards: See What Everyone Wore!

Mar 01, 2014

Just one day before the 86th annual Academy Awards, celebrities headed to the beach to honor those recognized for independent filmmaking at the 2014 Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica. For the laid-back event, stars ditched their formal attire in favor of less fancy designs. Cate Blanchett went for a funky Roksanda Ilincic dress, Lupita Nyong'o showed up in an unusual choice for her -- a textured jumpsuit by Stella McCartney, Shailene Woodley chose a trademark midriff baring top by Lyn Devon, and Paula Patton brightened things up in a Lorena Sarbu mini dress. For an up close look at what everyone wore, take a look through our gallery.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon in Giambattista Valli with a Dior clutch and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o in Stella McCartney, Casadei heels, a Devi Kroell clutch, and Neil Lane jewelry.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett in Roksanda Ilincic and Nicholas Kirkwood shoes.

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick in Dior with Jimmy Choo shoes and Piaget jewelry

Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley in Lyn Devon with Casadei heels.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell in Reem Acra and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Paula Patton

Paula Patton in Lorena Sarbu with Christian Louboutin shoes, and Anito Ko jewelry.

Camila Alves

Camila Alves in Juan Carlos Obando and nude pumps.

Krysten Ritter

Krysten Ritter in a yellow and black leopard print dress and gold shoes.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph Gordon-Levitt in a dark pin-stripe suit with Salvatore Ferragamo shoes.

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey in a Dolce & Gabbana suit, Tod's shoes, and Piaget watch

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza in Preen.

Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer in a black-and-white dress with an intricate lace overlay.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto in a leather moto jacket, black pants, and a plaid shirt tied at his waist.

