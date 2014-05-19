Billboard Music Awards 2014: See What the Stars Wore!

Last night's Billboard Music Awards has no shortage of notable moments. From Jennifer Lopez's sheer red Donna Karan dress (above, center) to Miranda Lambert's hot pink frock (above, right), the stars were showing off their best assets on the red carpet.

Inside the show, Justin Timberlake won the most awards with seven, including Top Billboard 200 Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album, and the audience was treated to a holographic performance by the late Michael Jackson. Lopez performed two songs onstage and took home the Icon Award.

Katy Perry, Imagine Dragons, Lorde, Miley Cyrus also earned trophies. Other stars who came out to honor a year's worth of music included Carrie UnderwoodKelly Rowland, Kendall Jenner (who sported a new blue 'do), and Lucy Hale (above, left).

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez in Donna Karan.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood in Oriett Domenech.

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale in Alex Perry.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland in a black crop top ensemble.

Kesha

Kesha in an Ines Di Santo dress.

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert in a bright fuchsia Georges Hobeika Signature mini dress with a plunging sheer neckline.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner

Kendall Jenner in Olcay Gulsen and Kylie Jenner in a body-hugging white dress.

Jordin Sparks

Jordin Sparks in Michael Costello.

Shakira

Shakira in Julien Macdonald.

Shania Twain

Shania Twain in a black gown accented with spotted sheer components.

