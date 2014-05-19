Billboard Music Awards 2014: See What the Stars Wore!

Last night's Billboard Music Awards has no shortage of notable moments. From Jennifer Lopez's sheer red Donna Karan dress (above, center) to Miranda Lambert's hot pink frock (above, right), the stars were showing off their best assets on the red carpet.

Inside the show, Justin Timberlake won the most awards with seven, including Top Billboard 200 Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album, and the audience was treated to a holographic performance by the late Michael Jackson. Lopez performed two songs onstage and took home the Icon Award.

Katy Perry, Imagine Dragons, Lorde, Miley Cyrus also earned trophies. Other stars who came out to honor a year's worth of music included Carrie Underwood, Kelly Rowland, Kendall Jenner (who sported a new blue 'do), and Lucy Hale (above, left).

