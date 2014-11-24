See the Best Manicures from the 2014 American Music Awards!

Though the Oscars and Golden Globes never disappoint when it comes to elegant gowns and even more elegant makeup looks, there's something to be said about the fun beauty risks stars are willing to take at the more liberal music award shows. Case in point: The daring manicure Jennifer Lopez wore to the American Music Awards last night (as if her Reem Acra gown didn't make a big enough statement!). Always one to rock the latest creative nail art trend, Jenny from the Block went for a long stiletto-shaped nail with a nude and glitter ombré pattern. Her manicurist Tom Bachik painted the very tips of her talons in a bold crimson hue, and continued the color on the underside of her nails to mimic the red bottoms of her Christian Louboutin heels.

Alternately, Nicki Minaj went the minimalist route with her nails, but made just as big of an impact. The star chose a lengthy stiletto shape, which she topped off with a shiny nude lacquer, allowing her Alexander Wang dress to be the focal point of her look. In addition to Minaj and Lopez, we rounded up even more of our favorite manicures from last night's show. Click through our gallery to take a closer look now!

