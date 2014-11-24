See the Best Manicures from the 2014 American Music Awards!

Though the Oscars and Golden Globes never disappoint when it comes to elegant gowns and even more elegant makeup looks, there's something to be said about the fun beauty risks stars are willing to take at the more liberal music award shows. Case in point: The daring manicure Jennifer Lopez wore to the American Music Awards last night (as if her Reem Acra gown didn't make a big enough statement!). Always one to rock the latest creative nail art trend, Jenny from the Block went for a long stiletto-shaped nail with a nude and glitter ombré pattern. Her manicurist Tom Bachik painted the very tips of her talons in a bold crimson hue, and continued the color on the underside of her nails to mimic the red bottoms of her Christian Louboutin heels.

Alternately, Nicki Minaj went the minimalist route with her nails, but made just as big of an impact. The star chose a lengthy stiletto shape, which she topped off with a shiny nude lacquer, allowing her Alexander Wang dress to be the focal point of her look. In addition to Minaj and Lopez, we rounded up even more of our favorite manicures from last night's show. Click through our gallery to take a closer look now!

Nicki Minaj

Nicki opted for a pointy stiletto shape with a few layers of shiny nude lacquer.

Jennifer Lopez

Never one to shy away from a dramatic set of talons, Lopez's manicurist Tom Bachik painted a nude and glitter ombre motif on one side, lining the very tips with a bold red polish. He continued the crimson feeling by painting the undersides of her nails in the the same fiery tone.

Fergie

Sticking to her trademark stiletto shape, Fergie lacquered up in a nude polish, then added a few swipes of black polish at her tips to give off the illusion of a more pointed nail.

Kate Beckinsale

To complement her sleek, sexy getup, Beckinsale opted for an asphalt-toned lacquer with a hint of shimmer. "The shiny steel color complemented her white gown while adding a bit of an edge," says her manicurist Carla Kay, who used Essie's Over the Edge ($8.50; essie.com).

Ariana Grande

"Ariana loves to rock a pale pink, so we chose Essie's Fiji ($8.50; essie.com)," says her manicurist Carla Kay, who gave the mani a twist by layering on a matte topcoat. "The result is a classy, modern manicure for a star with a great big voice." We agree!

Taylor Schilling

A bold red nail added a pop of color to Schilling's graphic black and white dress, and complemented her fire engine pumps.

Olivia Munn

"Olivia had a fun, metallic dress, so we created a pop nail look inspired by the colors in her outfit," says her manicurist Emi Kudo. "We did a moon manicure with Essie's Licorice as the base, and Good as Gold ($8.50 each; essie.com) around the cuticle."

Meghan Trainor

She's all about that lace! Trainor mirrored the detailing on her Ted Baker dress by incorporating elements of the pattern onto her nails. "We chose Essie's Spin the Bottle ($8.50; essie.com) as the base to match the nude sheath that was under Meghan's dress," says her manicurist Kimmie Kyees. "I then painted 'peekaboo' accent flowers on each of the nails around the edges to add some fun flair."

