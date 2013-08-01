Do Something Awards 2013: Jennifer Hudson, Sophia Bush and More Prove Good Girls Finish First

Last night’s VH1 Do Something Awards offered proof that good guys (and girls) finish first. “A night like tonight is so powerful and so special because we are talking about people who are taking their good fortune, their passion, or even their hardship in life and turning that outward and affecting the communities around them,” Sophia Bush (in Monique Lhuillier) said on the red carpet before heading inside the Avalon in Hollywood to host the show, which honors do-gooders for their inspiring charity work.

Five celebrities were honored throughout the two-hour show, including Jennifer Hudson, who tearfully accepted an award for her role in creating The Julian D. King Gift Foundation in memory of her late nephew, which fosters stable experiences and provides school supplies to low-income neighborhoods. “I think everybody should take heed and hop in there and try to do more good in the world,” the powerhouse (in Versace) told InStyle.com. Other honorees included Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Tie The Knot), Kelly Osbourne (Race to Erase MS), LL Cool J (Jump & Ball and Chrysalis) and Patrick Dempsey (The Center for Hope & Healing).

In addition to the stars, five finalists under the age of 25 were chosen for their work motivating change. The winner was Daniel Maree, who took home $100,00 to support his organization Million Hoodies Movement for Justice, an organization he founded after the death of Trayvon Martin. Overall, the support for good causes, good deeds and good people created good feelings all night long, something Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon was thrilled to support. “I think we all like to watch performers, but [tonight’s] a chance to be inspired by not just who they are when they are performing, but what actually really matters to them,” the actress said. Click to see more stars who came out for a cause and find out just what "doing something" meant to them.

MORE:

• Jennifer Hudson's Best Looks Ever

• Get Sophia's Bold Red Lips

• See Kelly Osbourne's Transformation!

— Scott Huver