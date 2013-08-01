Do Something Awards 2013: Jennifer Hudson, Sophia Bush and More Prove Good Girls Finish First

InStyle Staff
Aug 01, 2013 @ 1:45 pm

Last night’s VH1 Do Something Awards offered proof that good guys (and girls) finish first. “A night like tonight is so powerful and so special because we are talking about people who are taking their good fortune, their passion, or even their hardship in life and turning that outward and affecting the communities around them,” Sophia Bush (in Monique Lhuillier) said on the red carpet before heading inside the Avalon in Hollywood to host the show, which honors do-gooders for their inspiring charity work.

Five celebrities were honored throughout the two-hour show, including Jennifer Hudson, who tearfully accepted an award for her role in creating The Julian D. King Gift Foundation in memory of her late nephew, which fosters stable experiences and provides school supplies to low-income neighborhoods. “I think everybody should take heed and hop in there and try to do more good in the world,” the powerhouse (in Versace) told InStyle.com. Other honorees included Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Tie The Knot), Kelly Osbourne (Race to Erase MS), LL Cool J (Jump & Ball and Chrysalis) and Patrick Dempsey (The Center for Hope & Healing).

In addition to the stars, five finalists under the age of 25 were chosen for their work motivating change. The winner was Daniel Maree, who took home $100,00 to support his organization Million Hoodies Movement for Justice, an organization he founded after the death of Trayvon Martin. Overall, the support for good causes, good deeds and good people created good feelings all night long, something Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon was thrilled to support. “I think we all like to watch performers, but [tonight’s] a chance to be inspired by not just who they are when they are performing, but what actually really matters to them,” the actress said. Click to see more stars who came out for a cause and find out just what "doing something" meant to them.

— Scott Huver

Sophia Bush

“It's just the best thing in the world because when you can give back—when you can bake goodness into your life in that way—I think you really are working on changing the world.”
— Sophia Bush (in Monique Lhuillier with EF Collection and Melinda Maria jewelry)
Jennifer Hudson

“My sister and I started the charity, The Julian D. King Gift Foundation, where we give back to children from unfortunate areas, and encourage them to do well in school. As children they shouldn't have to worry and have those worries on their mind.”
— Jennifer Hudson (in Versace), who was one of five celebrity honorees for her charitable work at the event
Kelly Osbourne

“I never enter a business deal anymore without there being some form of a charitable aspect, whether it’s hiring interns from a special place or some of the money raised going to a certain cause. It doesn’t matter how small or insignificant you think your cause is, stand up and say something.”
— Kelly Osbourne (in Miu Miu shoes and Hermes bag), who was honored for her work raising awareness for multiple sclerosis, a disease her brother Jack was diagnosed with at 26
Carmen Electra

“I try to do the best that I can,” the actress said of her work with cancer and anti-bullying organizations. “It not only makes other people feel good to feel supported, but it also does something inside yourself. It’s a waste just to live a selfish life. You get to a certain point where you feel like there's more and you want to reach people in a different way or do something that makes your heart feel good.”
— Carmen Electra (in Ines DiSanto and Monika Chiang purse)
Roselyn Sanchez

The Puerto Rican singer said a quick Tweet is enough to make a difference. When she says hello to fans on social media, “the response back is ‘You made my day,’” she explained. “They’re so genuinely happy. So, I know I made that person smile for a second.”
— Roselyn Sanchez (in Marc Jacobs and Jimmy Choo shoes)
Cynthia Nixon

“I'm on the subway a lot, so a lot of giving people seats on the subway,” the ‘Sex and the City’ star said of her go-to good deed. “A lot of helping people. Sometimes it's strollers because I know how miserable it is to be carrying your stroller down the subway steps.”
— Cynthia Nixon (in Zac Posen, Christian Louboutin shoes and Fred Leighton jewelry)
Taylor Spreitler

“I carry a jug of water and dog food in my car for stray animals. That's something I continue to do to this day with blankets and towels and anything. It doesn't take a lot to make a difference.”
— Taylor Spreitler (in Mara Hoffman, Gilda Grey earrings, and Sam Edelman shoes)
Aisha Tyler

The Tadashi Shoji-dressed star helped present the story of the under-25 Do Something Award finalist Jillian Mourning, a victim of sexual trafficking as a teenager. She grew weepy as she told Mourning’s story and Tyler declared the young leader “my hero.”
Sara Bareilles

After walking the red carpet in House of Lavande Vintage and Iwona Ludyga Design jewels and an Express clutch, the singer performed her song “Brave” on stage. The other performances included J.Cole (“Crooked Smile”) and Fitz and the Tantrums (“Out of my League”).
Darren Criss

The ‘Glee’ star (in Tommy Hilfiger) joined his fellow castmates Harry Shum, Jr. and Matthew Morrison at the event.
Michelle Monaghan

Presented an award at the event (in jewelry by EF Collection and a bangle by Dana Rebecca Designs), which honored five celebrities and five 25-and-under social change leaders who are making an impact in their worlds. The winner of the under-25 category was Daniel Maree, who took home $100,000 to support his Millionhoodies Movement for Justice, inspired by the death of Trayvon Martin.
Queen Latifah

The Queen was on hand to present LL Cool J with a Do Something Award for his annual Jump & Ball annual basketball tournament in Queens, New York as well as his work with Chrysalis, a non-profit that helps the homeless find jobs.
The Host's Looks - Sophia Bush

in Korovilas, a look designed by Maria Korovilas, one of Bush’s pals from her college days at the University of Southern California. “She made this for me for the show, so it was an emotional thing,” she told InStyle.com. “When we were in college and used to talk about how I someday wanted to be doing this and she someday wanted to be a designer. Now I’m wearing her look to an award show. It’s pretty exciting.” She topped it off with Schutz heels, jewelry from Dana Rebecca Designs and an EF Collection ring.
Sophia Bush

in Mandalay, Monique Lhuillier sandals and Dana Rebecca Designs earrings.
Sophia Bush

in Paule Ka, a Dana Rebecca Designs ring, Graziela Gems earrings and Gaydamak bracelet.

