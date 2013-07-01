The 2013 BET Awards Red Carpet: See What Everyone Wore!

The 2013 BET Awards were a big night for music, and an even bigger night for fashion! To kick off the stylish red carpet, the ever-adorable Quvenzhane Wallis paired her frilly printed dress with her trademark puppy purse, while Jordin Sparks, Nicki Minaj, and Gabrielle Union lined the venue in couture offerings. Mariah Carey and Justin Timberlake each took the stage later in the night to give stellar performances, and in preparation for the big event, Sparks went for a spontaneous color change. "I changed my hair last night -- I literally dyed it last night with this color," she told InStyle on her caramel highlights. "I really wanted a change and needed the carpet to push me to do it." That's the spirit! Click the photo to see what everyone else wore, then tell us, which outfit is your favorite?

— Brianna Deutsch