"I'm not sure what it'll be like tonight," said Maria Bello (in Kaufmanfranco) after greeting Rosario Dawson (in Stella McCartney) on the blue carpet at the 2010 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Though this year marked the ceremony's shift from a daytime event by the beach to a late night bash at L.A.'s Nokia Theatre, Bello soon realized that the indie crowd still brought that same, well, spirit. "People who do independent films are passionate about story," the actress said once the show had gotten underway. "I like to be in the midst of such passion."



-Bronwyn Barnes, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf