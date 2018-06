Naming the designer of her sequined cocktail dress proved to be a bit of a tongue twister for Selena Gomez, who caught up with pal Demi Lovato backstage. "It's, like, a three-page long name!" said Gomez. "It's Talbot Runhof." Though the tween queen had problems with the pronunciation, getting ready for the night proved far easier. "No fashion mishaps today, thank goodness! Something normally happens. I went on a carpet once and my entire zipper ripped all the way down my back, so I had to wear my dad’s coat the rest of the night," Gomez said.