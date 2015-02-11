2009 Academy of Country Music Awards

After treating Vegas' country music fans to a free outdoor concert at the Fremont Street Experience on Saturday night, LeAnn Rimes showed off her gams in a little black dress and Jimmy Choo sandals. "Making a difference in other people's lives brings me a lot of joy," said Rimes, when she was presented with the 2009 Home Depot Humanitarian Award for her record of community service and charitable giving to organizations like the Children's Miracle Network. "I do it out of the goodness of my heart never thinking that I’m going to be honored for it."