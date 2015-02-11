2009 Academy of Country Music Awards

Carrie Underwood
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Jae C. Hong/AP
Taylor Swift
Kevin Winter/Gettty Images
Miley Cyrus
Jason Merritt/Gettty Images
Julianne Hough
Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo
LeAnn Rimes
Jason Merritt/Gettty Images
Camilla Alves and Matthew McConaughey
Jason Merritt/Gettty Images
Kellie Pickler
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Miranda Lambert
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles
Rick Diamond/Gettty Images
Marisa Miller
Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo
Jennifer Love Hewitt & Jamie Kennedy
Jason Merritt/Gettty Images
Kaley Cuoco
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
1 of 14
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement