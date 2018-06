2008 Daytime Emmy Awards

Celebrities braved a heat wave to bring their own style of sizzle to the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, held at Hollywood's Kodak Theater. Tyra Banks kept her cool-with a little help from her personal makeup artist and a mini fan-before heading inside, where she picked up the Emmy for Oustanding Talk Show/ Informative. "My mama's crying like a baby!" said Tyra (in Georges Chakra) as she declared victory in front of a crowd that included Ellen DeGeneres, Rachael Ray and Regis Philbin. On this night, the stars of the small screen were larger than life.



-Lindzi Scharf