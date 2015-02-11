2008 Country Music Awards

The evening may have been about country music, but Hollywood stars rocked the red carpet for the 42nd annual CMAs in Nashville too. A-listers like Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman joined country music’s brightest stars in the Sommet Center for the ceremony, where Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift kept them entertained in between trophy presentations. "Can I just say I am having so much fun?!" said Nashville native Witherspoon (in Marchesa). And while there were still plenty of cowboy boots and ten gallon hats, this was certainly the most fashion forward CMA crowd yet.



-Bronwyn Barnes