2008 Country Music Awards

Feb 11, 2015 @ 2:21 pm
Reese Witherspoon

The evening may have been about country music, but Hollywood stars rocked the red carpet for the 42nd annual CMAs in Nashville too. A-listers like Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman joined country music’s brightest stars in the Sommet Center for the ceremony, where Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift kept them entertained in between trophy presentations. "Can I just say I am having so much fun?!" said Nashville native Witherspoon (in Marchesa). And while there were still plenty of cowboy boots and ten gallon hats, this was certainly the most fashion forward CMA crowd yet.

-Bronwyn Barnes

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Though she presented the first award of the night, Nicole Kidman (in Jil Sander) was happy to let husband Keith Urban take center stage. "Rather than go on about Australia tonight, I’d rather put the spotlight on some great music that’s been made right here in America," the actress said before presenting the award for Single of the Year to George Strait.

Carrie Underwood

Host Carrie Underwood kicked off her night of many wardrobe changes in a custom-made yellow chiffon halter gown by Roberto Cavalli, accented with a gold Nancy Gonzalez clutch. "Everybody's here!" declared Underwood-who took home the award for Female Vocalist of the Year later in the evening-when she got her first look at the country music star-studded audience.

Taylor Swift

"Last year was the highlight of my senior year when Carrie Underwood presented me with the Horizon New Artist Award," said Taylor Swift (in Kaufman Franco). "Now it's my turn to make somebody's night and year!" Swift did that and more, wowing the audience with a performance of "Love Story," a ballad from her latest album.

Miley Cyrus

Nashville native Miley Cyrus returned home to Music City to present the award for Song of the Year. "These are songs anyone would be very proud to write," said the tween queen, who looked all grown up in an ivory silk satin gown by Roberto Cavalli.

Kellie Pickler

After strutting the red carpet in a curve-hugging gown by Zuhair Murad, New Artist of the Year nominee Kellie Pickler took to the stage in a black leather mini-dress-and plenty of bling from jeweler Swarovski-to sing "Best Days of Your Life," which she co-wrote with BFF Taylor Swift.

Lady Antebellum

Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott (in Nicole Miller) and Charles Kelly-known together as Lady Antebellum-belted out their hit, "Harder Like a Stone," before accepting the award for New Artist of the Year.

Jewel

Jewel looked simply chic on the red carpet in a navy jersey Roberto Cavalli gown. During ABC commercial breaks throughout the show, the singer starred in ads for Mary Kay's A Kiss for Country campaign, which will raise funds for domestic violence prevention.

Shania Twain

Shania Twain made a triumphant return to Nashville to present the award for Entertainer of the Year to Kenny Chesney. "It's good to see all of you, too," Twain (in Missoni) said when she was greeted by thunderous applause from the audience. "I hope to be seeing a lot more of you."

Jennifer Nettles

"I love writing songs and performing," said Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles, who took home the awards for Song of the Year and Single of the Year for the song "Stay." For her big night, Nettles channeled old school glamour in a black and white trim Temperley London goddess gown.

Julianne Hough, CMAs

Dancing with the Stars' Julianne Hough was pretty in a hot pink Angel Sanchez gown, Ralph Lauren drop earrings, and dazzling Daniel Swarovski bracelets and clutch. Hough accompanied boyfriend Chuck Wicks to the ceremony.

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

"I'm almost Brad Paisley," said Brad Paisley as he took the stage with co-host Carrie Underwood (in Naeem Khan) still straightening his tie after a kick-off performance with Keith Urban. "Who figured he’d be the one doing all the wardrobe changes?" Underwood-who showed off a total of 7 dresses throughout the evening-quipped.

