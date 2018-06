How did it feel for Don Cheadle to receive the Joel Siegel Award-presented to him for his humanitarian work-from buddy George Clooney? "The fact that he only charged me $1500 was respectable. Matt amp#91;Damonamp#93; was around $2500 and Denzel amp#91;Washingtonamp#93; wanted a number I won't even repeat," joked Cheadle, who also received congratulations from Casey Affleck. "It's great. George is someone I've worked with on-screen, but we’ve done things for the cause. It’s great to have an ally."