14 of the Prettiest Golden Globes Updos from Every Angle

Marianne Mychaskiw
Jan 11, 2016

It isn't an awards show until the glamorous updos are lining the red carpet, and Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards held no shortage of elegant chignons, low knots, and gorgeous faux bobs. While many stars like Eva Longoria and Laverne Cox went for classic Old Hollywood styles, celebrities like Rachel McAdams injected a current vibe into otherwise timeless looks with the addition of cool-girl texture. We put together a list of our favorite red carpet updos from last night's ceremony, with shots from every angle to really show off how intricate each of the styles is. Scroll down to see our favorite Golden Globes updos, along with pro tips on how to recreate them.

Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams's hairstylist Mark Townsend created an elegant chignon that got a modern twist by incorporating wavy texture and touchable volume. "I started by applying the Dove Serum in Oil ($6; drugstores nationwide) to Rachel's damp hair to nourish and seal the cuticle, then sprayed Sally Hershberger's Root Envy ($32; sephora.com) all over the the root area," he says. Townsend used a round brush to blow out her hair, and followed by winding sections around a double-barrel curling iron to impart a beachy wave. He went section by section spraying on the Dove Dry Shampoo ($4; target.com) to add height, and after some slight teasing around the crown, he anchored her strands at the back of her head. "It's a lived-in and sexy chignon," he adds.

Laverne Cox

Now here's what we call pure glamour—Laverne Cox's defined curls were given a deep side-part, then positioned low on the head to form a graphic asymmetrical shape.

Eva Longoria

Perhaps as a nod to Brigitte Bardot, Eva Longoria's low chignon featured a precise center part, loose tendrils around the face, and major volume at the crown.

Kate Bosworth

Kate Bosworth's hairstylist Bridget Brager balanced the statement made by her Dolce & Gabbana gown with a super-sleek bun. She began by working a dime-sized amount of Moroccanoil Treatment Light ($44; nordstrom.com) through the star's damp hair, then used a small amount of the Root Boost ($29; moroccanoil.com) for subtle volume. With a generous amount of Moroccanoil Thickening Lotion ($29; moroccanoil.com), she raked the product from root to tip, then blow-dried large sections using a round brush. "I created a natural offset part using my finger to give it a slight wave, and brushed the hair into a ponytail at the back, mid-center of her head," she says. "I smoothed the lengths of the ponytail with the Moroccanoil Treatment Light, and twisted it into a tight bun that I secured with hairpins." A final coat of the Luminous Hairspray ($10; nordstrom.com) ensured the style stayed in place all night.

Heidi Klum

The feather-weight wisps pulled out around Heidi Klum's hairline prevented her shiny knot from appearing too buttoned-up.

Kate Winslet

"Tonight's look was all about showing off the neckline of Kate's beautiful Ralph Lauren gown," explains her hairstylist Renato Campora. "The silhouette is long and feminine, so we wanted to keep the neck free and create an updo with an asymmetrical twist." And with that, her stunning faux bob was born. Campora began by coating her wet hair with the Fekkai Blowout Sealing Serum ($20; target.com), then used the Fekkai Full Blown Volume Lightweight Styling Whip ($20; target.com) to create a long-lasting foundation. After blow-drying her hair with a round brush, he used a 1-inch curling iron to add movement. "I made sure to keep the curls loose so it wouldn't look too severe and done," he says. "I let them set for 10 minutes, then brushed them out, spritzing a bit of Fekkai Dry Shampoo ($20; target.com) to add texture." The pro followed by braiding the tail of Winslet's hair, which then helped him roll the length into place to create the faux bob appearance. "I pinned the side into a bun, using three bobby pins to hold it in place," says Campora, who finished with a light misting of the Fekkai Sheer Hold Hairspray ($20; target.com). "The end result is perfect for Kate: sophisticated, elegant, and chic."

Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander's hairstylist Chris Naselli crafted a twisted bun updo for the star, which sat just at the nape of her neck. To start, he prepped her hair by misting the Tresemme Sea Salt Spray ($6; target.com) from root to tip, then rough-dried using his hands to bring out her natural texture. Naselli sectioned her layers into a deep side part, then mixed the Make Waves Shaping Gel Cream ($6; target.com) with the Keratin Infusion Smoothing Serum ($5; target.com) and applied the cocktail to the front portion to help create the rolled shape, twisting hair up and away from the face. After working his way to the very back of her head, the pro fastened her lengths into a low ponytail and formed a low bun. A handful of hairpins and a final mist of the Tresemme Extra Firm Hairspray ($6; target.com) finished the look.

Sophia Bush

Who says shorter hair can't be worn in an updo? Sophia Bush gave her red carpet ponytail some high-fashion flair by pairing the look with a sleek, mirror-like finish, and a deep side part that lined up with the arch of her impeccably-shaped brow.

Cate Blanchett

In what might be the most daring red carpet updo we've seen yet, Cate Blanchett's look showcased an oversize braid along the back of the head, complemented by a smooth section of hair that hit just above the chin. Her hairstylist Robert Vetica prepped her layers with a blast of Phillip Kingsley's Maximizer Spray ($38; net-a-porter.com); then, armed with a paddle brush and GHD's Hair Dryer ($225; sephora.com), he blow-dried her hair smooth and finished with a quick pass of the GHD Arctic Gold styler ($249; neimanmarcus.com) to lock in the bone-straight texture. "I created a deep side part and braided a section all the way around the back of her head, leaving one area down," Vetica explains. "Once the braid was finished, I began pinning back pieces to impart a loose appearance." A few more pumps of the Phillip Kingsley texturizer added more dimension, and just before she left to hit the carpet, Vetica applied a veil of hairspray for extra hold.

Regina King

With the structured finger waves as the focal point, Regina King's updo gave off serious retro vibes.

Rooney Mara

Leave it to Rooney Mara to give the braid an unconventional twist. By creating two separate sections, her hairstylist Adir Abergel was able to give an otherwise classic style a graphic touch that didn't compete with her stunning gown. "We wanted both soft and hard to play a role in this look," he explains. "The romance of the dress and great lines were the inspiration." Abergel applied a lightweight styling oil to Mara's dry hair, then flat-ironed to make it completely pin straight. He followed by forming a parting from ear to ear along the crown, then pulled the top section into a high ponytail. The remaining section was fastened into a low ponytail, and a lightweight gel was applied to both, which gave off a shiny appearance with a slight amount of hold. After a few pumps of sea salt spray to the lengths, Abergel rough-dried each section with his hands, then began braiding the ponytails, starting with the top section. "As I reached the ends, I merged the top section with the bottom and continued into the second area," he says. "I braided the second section all the way down, and secured it with cotton string." To finish, he applied a little more sea salt spray and opened up the braid by pulling each section for a larger, deconstructed shape.

Corinne Foxx

Miss Golden Globe 2016 worked a polished knot positioned just below her crown, with prom-esque sections of hair framing her face.

Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters's gorgeous curls were styled into a high chignon, with loose, face-framing ringlets pulled out around the front and sides of the style.

Maria Menounos

Maria Menounos's cascading braid was a nod to "a sophisticated, ancient Greek goddess," according to her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who prepped her damp strands with a blast of Garnier's Full & Plush Root Lifting Spray Mousse ($7; walmart.com) before picking up the blow-dryer. Once her layers were completely dry, he applied a veil of the De-Constructed Texture Tease Hairspray ($4; walmart.com) to create a solid foundation, then began braiding sections along her hairline from the crown to the nape of her neck. He then anchored the style into a low ponytail with a clear elastic

