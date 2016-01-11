14 of the Prettiest Golden Globes Updos from Every Angle

Leave it to Rooney Mara to give the braid an unconventional twist. By creating two separate sections, her hairstylist Adir Abergel was able to give an otherwise classic style a graphic touch that didn't compete with her stunning gown. "We wanted both soft and hard to play a role in this look," he explains. "The romance of the dress and great lines were the inspiration." Abergel applied a lightweight styling oil to Mara's dry hair, then flat-ironed to make it completely pin straight. He followed by forming a parting from ear to ear along the crown, then pulled the top section into a high ponytail. The remaining section was fastened into a low ponytail, and a lightweight gel was applied to both, which gave off a shiny appearance with a slight amount of hold. After a few pumps of sea salt spray to the lengths, Abergel rough-dried each section with his hands, then began braiding the ponytails, starting with the top section. "As I reached the ends, I merged the top section with the bottom and continued into the second area," he says. "I braided the second section all the way down, and secured it with cotton string." To finish, he applied a little more sea salt spray and opened up the braid by pulling each section for a larger, deconstructed shape.