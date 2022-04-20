Allow Peyton List's Coachella Looks to Serve as Your Summer Outfit Inspiration
Festival season is back in full swing, which can only mean one thing: festival fashion has returned and will provide us plenty of inspiration for our own spring and summer outfits. One star who has been serving up some must-try looks is Peyton List. The Cobra Kai actress arrived at the first weekend of Coachella 2022 dressed to impress — with mini skirts and crop tops galore — while also rocking her own beauty line, Pley Beauty.
"It felt so great to be listening to live music outside, with all of the energy of everyone back for the first time in two years," List told InStyle via email. "I attended with Pley Beauty — a beauty line I launched in January that introduces a more playful side of clean beauty."
List said that she "made it a priority for this brand to respect our planet with clean ingredients and sustainable business practices." Pley Beauty also partnered with Revolve to launch a multi-purpose line, The Love Child Collection, which includes products that are easy to apply on-the-go — something that will especially come in handy for outdoor festivities, such as concerts and summer hangs.
Still, despite being a beauty queen, List's fashion hasn't taken a back seat. Ahead, she gives InStyle a closer look at her Coachella outfits (along with the snacks she ate in them).
RELATED: There Was One Standout Makeup Trend From Coachella's First Weekend and It's Super Easy to Recreate
Related Items
Coachella Weekend One, April 15
"[I] kicked off festival weekend with some baby braids framing my face, and a pop of color in the corner of my eye."
"Here's the line-up of Love Child, our festival collection. I carried the Festival Flush in my purse for a quick touch-up. It's my go-to — it gives you a gorgeous desert-inspired flush for cheek + lip in one tube — as well as the Festival Pley Things, which are gems and metallic freckle tattoos."
Pictured: Festival Flush ($20); Festival Pley Things($20); Love Child Pleyer Palette ($36); Festival Let It Linger ($16); Festival Pley Date ($18)
"Ready for day one of the festival! I chose neon green, wearing a top from The Wolf Gang, a Retrofête skirt, Jimmy Choo sunglasses, a Roger Vivier bag, and boots from ReyRey."
"Managed to get a quick snack in before heading out the door. Naturally, I posed with the snack while shooting with my photographer, because why not?"
Coachella Weekend One, April 16
"Day two and the glam girls are back! I went for a sleek hair look today. I worked with my makeup artist, Melissa Hernandez, to give me a light natural glow to go with the all-white look I chose for the day."
"I went for a light and comfy look from Nué for day two, paired with some Dr. Martens and Dsquared2 sunglasses."
"I like to live dangerously — and by that, I mean wear all white when I know I have a busy day ahead of me."
"Brought the braid back for day three of the festival because I wanted my hair off my face for the last day. I didn't want to have to worry about managing it in the heat and wind."
"Snapped some pics before leaving the house — but this time without the snacks."
Also pictured: Nué top
"Grabbed a quick selfie before getting in the car. I loved my makeup look — a fresh festival glow with a pop of pink on the eye. My makeup artist, Melissa Hernandez, used One Stop Pop in First Hello on my cheeks and Let It Linger in Main Stage on my eyes."
Hair by Mashal Afzalzada; Makeup by Melissa Hernandez