Paris Fashion Week

5 of 8 Khayat-Nebinger-Orban-Tamallah/Abaca

Kanye West and Alexis Phifer

Just two days after his performance on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, rapper Kanye West landed in Paris where he joined girlfriend Alexis Phifer-who designs a line of clothing called Ghita-in the front row for the Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2008 ready to wear show.