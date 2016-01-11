Our 7 Favorite Moments from the 2016 Golden Globe Awards

The 2016 awards season is officially underway and Hollywood’s biggest stars turned out on Sunday in Los Angeles for the 73rd annual Golden Globes.

Bold fashion dominated the red carpet outside, while British comedian Ricky Gervais prepared inside the storied Beverly Hilton for his return to Golden Globe hosting duties after a three-year hiatus. The show, which is often looked to as a gauge for predicting Academy Award wins, is also known for being a more convivial, laid-back affair where Tinseltown’s elite share a meal (and endless Moet) together.

From heart-tugging acceptance speeches to pure eye candy gold (ahem, Ryan and Brad), the Golden Globes had us tuned in and getting even more excited for all the fanfare to come this awards show season. Below, 7 of our favorite moments from the evening.

