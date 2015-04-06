Sharon's Oscars Gallery

Kristen Wiig, who is nominated for her Bridesmaids script, chose a nude tulle strapless gown with woven bodice and hand pleated layered skirt by J. Mendel. Neil Lane jewelry, a Judith Leiber clutch and a dark manicure accessorized her look.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Michelle Williams
Best Actress nominee Michelle Williams chose a silk and organza Louis Vuitton dress with a peplum waist for her big night, and she had to pool her friends to clarify the hue. "I've been asking everyone what color it is, and they say it's coral or maybe pomegranate," she said. (The label officially called it "burnt orange.") The My Week With Marilyn star played up her design with a Fred Leighton for Forevermark necklace that featured 30 carats worth of brilliant-cut diamonds, the jeweler's vintage brooch and a pink Bottega Veneta clutch.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Viola Davis
Vera Wang designed Best Actress nominee Viola Davis's strapless green gown, which featured a pleated skirt detail and embroidered neckline. "She did right by me," The Help star graciously said of the designer. She accessorized with matching emerald earrings, a silver box clutch, and a sparkling diamond cuff.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Shailene Woodley
“I love this dress because it’s so different and it’s so incredibly me,” Shailene Woodley said of her long-sleeve white Valentino Couture gown. “I’m obsessed with it.” The actress, who starred in the Best Picture nominated film The Descendants, completed her look with diamond drop earrings and a garnet and diamond ring by Harry Winston.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
