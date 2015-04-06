Sharon's Oscars Gallery

2 of 4 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Michelle Williams

Best Actress nominee Michelle Williams chose a silk and organza Louis Vuitton dress with a peplum waist for her big night, and she had to pool her friends to clarify the hue. "I've been asking everyone what color it is, and they say it's coral or maybe pomegranate," she said. (The label officially called it "burnt orange.") The My Week With Marilyn star played up her design with a Fred Leighton for Forevermark necklace that featured 30 carats worth of brilliant-cut diamonds, the jeweler's vintage brooch and a pink Bottega Veneta clutch.