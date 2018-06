1 of 10 Courtesy of Beverly Hills Hotel; Russell Einhorn/Splash

The Beverly Hills Hotel

During Oscar week this classic, pink palace is best known for the rockin’ Night Before Party hosted by Dreamworks studio exec Jeffrey Katzenberg, to benefit the Motion Picture amp Television Fund. Some even claim this casual fete-where cover girls rub elbows with leading men and music divas chat with directors-is better for star gazing than the Oscars themselves. Past guests include Jennifer Aniston, Tom Cruise, Oprah, Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry and Jamie Foxx, who also played DJ. Didn't get an invite to this exclusive soiree? You can still hit the hotel’s famed Polo Lounge and dine off their special Oscar menu.



9641 Sunset Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA

310-276-2251



-Glynis Costin, with reporting by Kwala Mandel, Karen Levy, Angela Salazar