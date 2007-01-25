Oscar Gifting Suites

InStyle.com
Jan 25, 2007 @ 3:37 pm
Abigail Breslin
pinterest
Abigail Breslin
Best Actress in a Supporting Role, for Little Miss Sunshine

This year's cutest nominee is in no hurry to grow up. The 10-year-old attended the Globes with a stuffed monkey named George (no relation to Clooney) and an empty evening bag with a hidden mirror. But don't try to baby the precocious actress. "This one girl at a shoe store was, like, 'Can I pick you up?'" she has relayed with disgust. "I was, like, 'I don't think so.'" Looks like Breslin has her feet on the ground.
Gilbert Flores/Celebrity
Party with Panache
pinterest
Party with Panache
Our exclusive In Style invitations on Evite will help make sure your Golden Globes fete is an A-list event.

Also on Evite, be sure to check out the party-planning tips, budgeting tool and drink calculator.

And don?t forget to share the photos of your revelries on our new Your Style pages!
Douglas Friedman
1 of 3

Advertisement
1 of 2 Gilbert Flores/Celebrity

Abigail Breslin

Best Actress in a Supporting Role, for Little Miss Sunshine

This year's cutest nominee is in no hurry to grow up. The 10-year-old attended the Globes with a stuffed monkey named George (no relation to Clooney) and an empty evening bag with a hidden mirror. But don't try to baby the precocious actress. "This one girl at a shoe store was, like, 'Can I pick you up?'" she has relayed with disgust. "I was, like, 'I don't think so.'" Looks like Breslin has her feet on the ground.
Advertisement
2 of 2 Douglas Friedman

Party with Panache

Our exclusive In Style invitations on Evite will help make sure your Golden Globes fete is an A-list event.

Also on Evite, be sure to check out the party-planning tips, budgeting tool and drink calculator.

And don?t forget to share the photos of your revelries on our new Your Style pages!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!