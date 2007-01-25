Oscar Gifting Suites

Best Actress in a Supporting Role, for Little Miss Sunshine
This year's cutest nominee is in no hurry to grow up. The 10-year-old attended the Globes with a stuffed monkey named George (no relation to Clooney) and an empty evening bag with a hidden mirror. But don't try to baby the precocious actress. "This one girl at a shoe store was, like, 'Can I pick you up?'" she has relayed with disgust. "I was, like, 'I don't think so.'" Looks like Breslin has her feet on the ground.
Gilbert Flores/Celebrity
Douglas Friedman
2 of 2Douglas Friedman
