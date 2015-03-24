2008 Oscar Suites

Actress Hayden Panettiere in the Stuart Weitzman suite on February 21, 2008 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Stuart Weitzman Awards Suite - Day 3
Four Seasons Hotel
Beverly Hills, CA United States
February 21, 2008
Mark Sullivan/WireImage
Ali Landry, Oscars Suites
Ali Landry at Elle/Biolage Awards Week Salon and Spa Day 2 at the Thompson Hotel on February 20, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California.
Elle/Biolage Awards Week Salon and Spa Day 2
Los Angeles, CA United States
February 21, 2008
Todd Williamson/WireImage
Beverley Mitchell, Oscars Suites
Actress Beverley Mitchell poses at the My Bag Cares display during the Silver Spoon gift lounge held at The Kress on February 21, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.
My Bag Cares Gift Suite Day 1
Los Angeles, California United States
February 21, 2008
Marsaili McGrath/WireImage
Scott Baio, Oscars Suites
Scott Baio at The Silverspoon Ultimate Gifting Experience Honoring the 80th Annual Academy Awards The Kress,
Sara De Boer/Retna
1 of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4Mark Sullivan/WireImage
Hayden Panettiere, Oscars Suites
Actress Hayden Panettiere in the Stuart Weitzman suite on February 21, 2008 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Stuart Weitzman Awards Suite - Day 3
Four Seasons Hotel
Beverly Hills, CA United States
February 21, 2008
Advertisement
2 of 4Todd Williamson/WireImage
Ali Landry, Oscars Suites
Ali Landry at Elle/Biolage Awards Week Salon and Spa Day 2 at the Thompson Hotel on February 20, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California.
Elle/Biolage Awards Week Salon and Spa Day 2
Los Angeles, CA United States
February 21, 2008
3 of 4Marsaili McGrath/WireImage
Beverley Mitchell, Oscars Suites
Actress Beverley Mitchell poses at the My Bag Cares display during the Silver Spoon gift lounge held at The Kress on February 21, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.
My Bag Cares Gift Suite Day 1
Los Angeles, California United States
February 21, 2008
Advertisement
4 of 4Sara De Boer/Retna
Scott Baio, Oscars Suites
Scott Baio at The Silverspoon Ultimate Gifting Experience Honoring the 80th Annual Academy Awards The Kress,
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.