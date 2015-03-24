2008 Oscar Suites

Mar 24, 2015 @ 1:07 pm
Hayden Panettiere, Oscars Suites
Hayden Panettiere, Oscars Suites
Actress Hayden Panettiere in the Stuart Weitzman suite on February 21, 2008 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Stuart Weitzman Awards Suite - Day 3 Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Hills, CA United States February 21, 2008
Mark Sullivan/WireImage
Ali Landry, Oscars Suites
Ali Landry, Oscars Suites
Ali Landry at Elle/Biolage Awards Week Salon and Spa Day 2 at the Thompson Hotel on February 20, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. Elle/Biolage Awards Week Salon and Spa Day 2 Los Angeles, CA United States February 21, 2008
Todd Williamson/WireImage
Beverley Mitchell, Oscars Suites
Beverley Mitchell, Oscars Suites
Actress Beverley Mitchell poses at the My Bag Cares display during the Silver Spoon gift lounge held at The Kress on February 21, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. My Bag Cares Gift Suite Day 1 Los Angeles, California United States February 21, 2008
Marsaili McGrath/WireImage
Scott Baio, Oscars Suites
Scott Baio, Oscars Suites
Scott Baio at The Silverspoon Ultimate Gifting Experience Honoring the 80th Annual Academy Awards The Kress,
Sara De Boer/Retna
