Cate Blanchett

Best Actress in a Leading Role for Elizabeth: The Golden Age and

Best Actress in a Supporting Role for I'm Not There



THE ROLES She received her first Oscar nomination in 1999 for playing Queen Elizabeth and now she's recognized again for her bold, spine-tingling portrayal of the royal in Elizabeth: The Golden Age. To play a Bob Dylan–inspired character named Jude in I'm Not There, "she learned how to wear clothing like a man," says the film's costume designer John Dunn. "It's the opposite of what she herself is. She's beautiful and tall and regal." This is her second nomination in the supporting category, which she won in 2005 for her turn as Katharine Hepburn in The Aviator.



HER RED-CARPET STYLE A third child on the way hasn't hampered this Australian beauty's style choices (although her dresses do have a bit more stomach room). Like the roles she chooses, her red-carpet picks are strong, memorable pieces that veer from frou-frou, trendy or unrefined.