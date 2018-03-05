Is Yellow the New Black? Celebrities Wore the Bold Color on the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

When Emma Stone wore that yellow Atelier Versace dress to the world premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro, I thought one thing: How the hell is she able to wear that color so well?

RELATED: Stars in Yellow Dresses

Yellow is a beloved color in fashion, but one that can be really difficult to wear. One shade too pale and you’re washed out. One shade too bright and you look like a highlighter.

But if the designers from New York, London, Milan, and Paris fashion week have anything to say about it, we’re going to have to learn how to wear yellow. And fast. At shows like Ralph Lauren, Brandon Maxwell, Calvin Klein, yellow was front and center in the form of dresses, pants, and jackets—you name it.

And at the 2018 Oscars Sunday night, yellow made some appearances as well.

RELATED: See the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals

Greta Gerwig wore a Rodarte dress in a tangerine yellow color, fully embellished with sparkling flowers.

in Rodarte and Tiffany & Co. jewels. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Eiza González wore a straight-off-the-runway, form-fitting Ralph Lauren gown in a bright, banana yellow.

They say “three’s a trend” but we say this one is already in full force.