Oprah Speaks About the Power of Intention at the 2016 Essence Festival

The wonderful Oprah Winfrey, a legendary TV host, actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, took the stage at Essence Festival 2016 Saturday afternoon to share her secrets to success with a wildly enthusiastic crowd. Between jokes about her thighs rubbing together—she is actually all of us—Oprah shared gems of wisdom regarding the power of intention and how people can live their best lives.

The 62-year-old former host of The Oprah Winfrey Show arrived at the #EssenceFest looking amazing—she wore a form-fitting red dress that showed off her gorgeous figure and a pair of heels to match. Her hair was pulled back into a simple ponytail, and she wore her signature glasses as she gave her speech at the festival's Empowerment Experience stage.

For the first time ever, @oprah hits the #EmpowermentExp stage at #EssenceFest. Dropping gems and changing lives in one panel. A photo posted by ESSENCE (@essence) on Jul 2, 2016 at 3:16pm PDT

Winfrey explained to the crowd that she firmly believes in the idea that the energy you put into the world is the energy you will receive.

"No matter what you do, the energy of who you are is going out into the world," she said. "That very energy is coming back to you."

Because of this mentality, she says that every action she takes, both personally and professionally, is done with thoughtful intention—she figures out her truest intentions in any situation and lets that knowledge guide her actions.

"The intention with which you give, the intention with which you serve, determines the outcome."

RELATED: The 2016 Essence Festival Kicks Off Today—Here's Why You Should Be Excited

This was the first time Winfrey made an appearance at the Essence Festival, and she wowed the crowd with both her wisdom and impeccable style—but we really expected nothing less!