Noche de Ninos

Apr 02, 2015 @ 9:50 am
Jennifer Lopez, who presented the award to Johnny Depp, said, "As soon as I heard about the work they do at Childrens Hospital Los Angeles, I felt compelled to do something, because I believe that children are our future."
Alex Berliner/BEI
Daisy Fuentes raised her glass while giving a toast. The guests dined on an eclectic mix of dishes, including spring rolls, coconut shrimp curry and grilled salmon.
Alex Berliner/BEI
"I'm here to support Jennifer Lopez," said Jessica Simpson, who wore a black vintage dress by Ozzie Clark.
Alex Berliner/BEI
"I've had personal experience with the doctors at this hospital and the amazing work they do," said Brooke Shields, here with husband Chris Henchy. "They helped me with my child, and they make our future with our children possible."
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
To help support the hospital, race-car driver Danica Patrick auctioned off one of her race-worn driving suits.
Alex Berliner/BEI
Billy Crystal took the stage to host the auction. Outfitted in what looked like priestly garb, he quipped, "No, I haven't converted-it's Miyake."
Bob Riha Jr/WireImage
