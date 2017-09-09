Shop the #NYFW Snapshot: Pink & Yellow

We are just a few days into New York Fashion Week and our favorite color combinations have already popped up!

Shop the look: Banana Republic sweater, $68; bananarepublic.com. Zara jacket, $70; zara.com. Zara trousers, $40; zara.com. Rochas skirt, $650; matchesfashion.com. H&M sweater, $35; hm.com.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Looks Like Barbie in Tom Ford

Pink and yellow as a color pairing might seem scary, but Solace London, Calvin Klein, and Creatures of Comfort are giving us the confidence to go for it. Try a soft yellow suit with a powerful pink knit, or go for texture with a brocade skirt and chunky sweater and master this NYFW snapshot.