The 16 Most Stunning Beauty Looks from the 2016 Oscars

Getty Images (3)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Feb 29, 2016 @ 7:00 am

And that's a wrap! The 2016 Oscars held no shortage of gorgeous red carpet fashion, which were complemented by equally stunning hair and makeup. From the classic looks like Priyanka Chopra's red lip and Julianne Moore's nude makeup to Kerry Washington's bold cat eye, we put together a list of the very best beauty moments from the Academy Awards. Scroll down to see the winning makeup and hairstyles of the night.

1 of 16 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kerry Washington

Washington's edgy Versace number was complemented by an equally daring ponytail, created by Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, and a bold cat eye. "When I saw the Versace leather corset, it immediately called for something I had never done with Kerry for the red carpet," says her makeup artist Carola Gonzalez. "I wanted the makeup to be modern and graphic. That's why I decided on the bold shape of liner around the eyes."

Gonzalez started by evening out her complexion with foundation, then applied blush to the apples of her cheeks. She then used a liquid liner to connect her top and bottom lashes, then used the Neutrogena Nourishing Eye Liner in Cosmic Black ($10; ulta.com) to fill in the lash line. The Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick in Almond ($9; ulta.com) provided the perfect nude lip. 

2 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Priyanka Chopra 

The always-stunning Chopra wore her strands in a low ponytail, paired with a standout red lip. "We wanted to create a look that was effortless, young, and fresh," says her makeup artist Stephanie Brooke Barnes, who created the crimson hue by mixing the Laura Mercier Velour Lovers Lip Color in Cocoa Pout with the Seduction shade ($28 each; nordstrom.com).

3 of 16 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Julianne Moore

Moore’s shimmering makeup was a stunning pairing with her dark jeweled detailed Chanel gown. Elaine Offers for L’Oréal Paris achieved the actress's glow by adding a few extra illuminating products to her look including: True Match Liquid Glow Illuminator in Golden ($13; ulta.com) on her cheekbones and bridge of the nose before applying blush, Colour Riche Monos Eye Shadow in Paris Beach ($6; ulta.com) to highlight the brow bone, and Infallible Silkissime Eyeliner in Highlighter ($9; ulta.com).

4 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen

Teigen’s gorgeous braid was complemented by tone-on-tone neutrals. “When doing Chrissy’s makeup, I took into consideration the Marchesa burgundy floral gown with sheer and golden portions that were woven through,” says her makeup artist Mary Phillips, who prepped her complexion with Simple Skincare and Lorac products. “She’s very genuine as well in herself—what you see is what you get. That’s what I tried to convey with this look: just sexy, real, confident, and making a large emphasis on making the skin as dewy and glowy as possible.” 

5 of 16 Lester Cohen/WireImage

Emily Blunt

Surprisingly, the styling secret behind Emily Blunt’s modern waves was a flat iron. After applying Fekkai Full Blown Volume Lightweight Styling Whip ($20; fekkai.com) to Blunt’s damp strands and curling them once dry, celebrity hairstylist Laini Reeves used the heating tool to maintain the overall fresh look of the retro-inspired style. Blunt’s soft flush and pink lip courtesy of Laura Mercier Shimmer Bloc in Peach Mosaic ($44; lauramercier.com) and Laura Mercier Lip Parfait Creamy Colourbalm in Amaretto Swirl ($25; lauramercier.com) were the perfect accents.

6 of 16 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Naomi Watts

Watts’s retro waves accented the Old Hollywood glamour of her sequined, vintage-inspired dress. Hairstylist Cervando for L’Oréal Paris created the style by combing L’Oréal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Boost It Volume Inject Mousse ($5; target.com) throughout the actress's hair and L’Oréal Paris Advanced Sleek It Frizz Vanisher Cream ($4; target.com) on the ends before rough-drying, curling, and brushing out the waves, and locking it all in with L’Oréal Paris Elnett Hairspray ($15; ulta.com). A smoky eye using L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Dual Effects Eyeshadow in Incredible Grey ($9; target.com), and velvet red lip using L’Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Gloss in Rouge Envy ($10; target.com) completed the retro vibe.

7 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sofia Vergara

The star complemented her signature red lip with a sleek half-updo, which featured a strong center part and some Brigitte Bardot-esque volume at the crown. 

8 of 16 Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Brie Larson

Larson’s strands shone just as bright as the celestial hairpiece holding together her half-up, half-down style. Mara Roszak, L’Oréal Paris Celebrity Stylist gave Larson’s hair extra shine by applying L’Oréal Paris Advanced Haircare Extraordinary Oil Lustrous Oil Serum ($6; target.com) to the middle and ends after waving it and with L’Oréal Paris Advanced Haircare Nutri-Gloss High Shine Glossing Mist ($6; target.com) to finish the style. Her Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Lip Colour in Rayonnante ($37; chanel.com) elevated the look out of this world.

9 of 16 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lady Gaga

Between her rose-tinted makeup by Sarah Tanno for Sisley and structured finger waves, Lady Gaga was Old Hollywood glamour personified. "Since this is her first nomination for an Oscar, we wanted to create a hair look that was both timeless and glamorous," says her hairstylist Frederic Aspiras, who used Pai-Shau products to form the retro set. "I created a sculptured but voluminous look that contoured her face and flattered her dress. I wanted a lot of shine and bounce."

10 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Mindy Kaling

An amped-up neutral lip and warm blush complemented the star’s dramatic smoky eye.

11 of 16 Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Daisy Ridley

Ridley stood out on the red carpet thanks to her ponytail with a cool twist, which allowed her strong brows to take center stage. To create the look, hairstylist Robert Vetica incorporated hairpieces for length and volume, and used an Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Thermal Boar Bristle Hairbrush ($23; ulta.com) and Olivia Garden Style-Up Folding Teasing Brush ($8; ulta.com) to blow-dry in the Leonor Greyl Lait Luminescence Spray ($48; nordstrom.com) and the Leonor Greyl au Lotus Volumatrice Mousse ($46; nordstrom.com). The secret weapon behind Ridley’s brows was Chanel Sculpting Eyebrow Pencil in Brun Cendré ($29; chanel.com), and Chanel Scultping Eyebrow Pencil in Blond Clair ($29; chanel.com).

12 of 16 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Olivia Wilde

An elegant plait was woven along Wilde’s hairline, which transformed into a bun at the nape of her neck. The updo was complemented by a gorgeous nude makeup look, created by Melanie Inglessis. “We went for a soft smoky peach and gold eye with earthy tones to define it,” says the pro, who used Revlon’s Colorstay Eyeshadow Quad in Decadent ($8; ulta.com) to create the effect. “Her Valentino Couture dress is so dreamy! When I saw her in it, I immediately thought of a soft, ethereal look, but wanted to incorporate Olivia’s coolness as well."

13 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennifer Garner

As a nod to Grace Kelly, Garner's hairstylist Ben Skervin used his arsenal of Fekkai products to create a soft, slightly wavy updo, which was positioned low at the nape of her neck. "She's wearing a black Versace dress with one strap on her shoulder. It's a really beautiful, structured look, so I wanted to do something that was very modern, but still an ode to Old Hollywood," he tells us. "Initially, we thought of doing a very glamorous Grace Kelly look—she had a picture of her standing on a staircase—but once she put the dress on, I wanted to do something with texture."

14 of 16 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence can do no wrong on the red carpet and the actress completely glowed with subtly contoured bronze cheeks and a matching warm smoky eye. Her sleek blonde bob pulled the sleek look together.

15 of 16 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Charlize Theron

Theron radiated on the red carpet thanks to her polished updo and warm, soft smoky eye. The secret behind her stunning eye makeup? Dior 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette in #795 Cuir Cannage ($62; dior.com), Dior Mono Eyeshadow in #573 Mineral (launching April 2016), Diorshow Proliner in #581 Pro Brown ($32; dior.com), and a few coats of Diorshow Mascara in #090 Black ($28; dior.com) on her top and bottom lashes.

 

 

16 of 16 VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

Creating Ronan’s sultry undone waves is almost as effortless as they looked on the red carpet. Celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel prepped the actress's towel-dried hair with John Frieda Luxurious Volume Perfectly Full Mousse ($7; drugstore.com) to boost volume and texture before curling her hair using Velcro rollers, brushing it out, and setting it with John Frieda Luxurious Volume Forever Full Hairspray ($7; drugstore.com).

