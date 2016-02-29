The 16 Most Stunning Beauty Looks from the 2016 Oscars

Washington's edgy Versace number was complemented by an equally daring ponytail, created by Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, and a bold cat eye. "When I saw the Versace leather corset, it immediately called for something I had never done with Kerry for the red carpet," says her makeup artist Carola Gonzalez. "I wanted the makeup to be modern and graphic. That's why I decided on the bold shape of liner around the eyes."

Gonzalez started by evening out her complexion with foundation, then applied blush to the apples of her cheeks. She then used a liquid liner to connect her top and bottom lashes, then used the Neutrogena Nourishing Eye Liner in Cosmic Black ($10; ulta.com) to fill in the lash line. The Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick in Almond ($9; ulta.com) provided the perfect nude lip.