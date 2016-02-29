The 16 Most Stunning Beauty Looks from the 2016 Oscars

Getty Images (3)
And that's a wrap! The 2016 Oscars held no shortage of gorgeous red carpet fashion, which were complemented by equally stunning hair and makeup. From the classic looks like Priyanka Chopra's red lip and Julianne Moore's nude makeup to Kerry Washington's bold cat eye, we put together a list of the very best beauty moments from the Academy Awards. Scroll down to see the winning makeup and hairstyles of the night.
