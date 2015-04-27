Michelle Monaghan's Weekend Diary: The White House Correspondents' Dinner

Kim Peiffer
Apr 27, 2015 @ 3:50 pm

This past weekend, actress Michelle Monaghan scored one of the toughest tickets in town—a seat at the annual star-studded White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., and she took InStyle along for the ride.

“I am so proud to go to the White House Correspondents' Dinner and to have the opportunity to speak on a panel about how we can empower our nation's veterans,” Monaghan tells InStyle. “Veterans’ issues are a cause near and dear to my heart as a result of my work in Fort Bliss! Hooah!!”

For the fancy fête, Monoghan chose a red and black combo garnet bustier gown from the Prabal Gurung fall 2015 collection. “Who let us backstage?! #WHCD” she wrote while snapping a quick pic with models Hannah Davis and Chrissy Teigen (photo above).

From the outfits she took on her trip to the stars she posed with backstage, we’ve got all the details on her stylish weekend (and see more from the weekend on Twitter, @RealMonaghan).

PHOTOS: See Monaghan Get Ready for the White House Correspondents' Dinner

1 of 14 Instagram/realmonaghan

Michelle Monaghan Boards Her Flight to D.C.

The next adventure begins now. I found this keychain in a bookstore. It's dorky, but true! Here I come, D.C.! #WHCD

2 of 14 Instagram/realmonaghan

Monaghan Arrives to D.C. In A Chic Coat

Chanel goes with everything. 

3 of 14 Instagram/realmonaghan

She made sure not to forget her favorite accessories. 

These Christian Louboutin shoes are everything and I love this Tiffany & Co. clutch. 

4 of 14 Instagram/realmonaghan

Monaghan's Beauty Secret? Lipstick. 

This Tom Ford lipstick (Wild Ginger, if you're curious, paired with a Giambattista Valli gown) never fails to make me happy. Now it's party time! 

5 of 14 Instagram/realmonaghan

Monaghan Stops to Pose With Close Friend Katie Couric

I love this woman! Katie is beautiful, smart, fun, and funny! I've known her for years and we always have a giggle! 

6 of 14 Instagram/realmonaghan

Day 2: power breakfast 

First stop, a panel on veterans and women in the military with The Atlantic. Second stop, the White House Correspondents' Dinner! 

7 of 14 Instagram/realmonaghan

Monaghan in her Capitol-ready frock. 

This is my Mary Tyler Moore goes to Washington look. The dress is Calvin Klein, shoes are Kurt Geiger, and my jewelry is from Tiffany & Co. and Jennifer Fisher

8 of 14 Instagram/realmonaghan

Before Dinner, Monaghan Dons Her Favorite Scent 

My favorite perfume is Tom Ford Lavender Palm, but I only use it sparingly since it's discontinued. Don't you hate when that happens?

9 of 14 Instagram/realmonaghan

Ready to Slip on Baubles. 

I'm in jewelry heaven! Thank you, Tiffany & Co!

10 of 14 Instagram/realmonaghan

Monaghan Finally Met Dana Bash

I got to meet her! Dana Bash from CNN. Respect. 

11 of 14 Instagram/realmonaghan

Celebrating with Veep's Timothy Simons

True Detective meets Veep!

12 of 14 Instagram/realmonaghan

in good company 

Gabourey Sidibe, Darby Stanchfield, Connie Nielsen and I! I love meeting so many inspiring, smart, beautiful, and fun women. 

13 of 14 Instagram/realmonaghan

backstage at the dinner

Who let us backstage? Here I am with Hannah Davis and Chrissy Teigen. 

14 of 14 Instagram/realmonaghan

That's A Wrap! 

Peace out, D.C.! A marvelous evening. See you next year. 

