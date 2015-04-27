Michelle Monaghan's Weekend Diary: The White House Correspondents' Dinner

This past weekend, actress Michelle Monaghan scored one of the toughest tickets in town—a seat at the annual star-studded White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., and she took InStyle along for the ride.

“I am so proud to go to the White House Correspondents' Dinner and to have the opportunity to speak on a panel about how we can empower our nation's veterans,” Monaghan tells InStyle. “Veterans’ issues are a cause near and dear to my heart as a result of my work in Fort Bliss! Hooah!!”

For the fancy fête, Monoghan chose a red and black combo garnet bustier gown from the Prabal Gurung fall 2015 collection. “Who let us backstage?! #WHCD” she wrote while snapping a quick pic with models Hannah Davis and Chrissy Teigen (photo above).

From the outfits she took on her trip to the stars she posed with backstage, we’ve got all the details on her stylish weekend (and see more from the weekend on Twitter, @RealMonaghan).

