12 Couples Who Made Their Relationships Red Carpet Official at the Met Gala

In Hollywood, a couple's first red carpet appearance together signals a major relationship milestone. Arriving at the same highly-photographed event arm-in-arm is basically a nonverbal expression of devotion to one another, and when that red carpet just happens to be on the stairs of the iconic Met Museum during the first Monday in May, well, that makes it even more significant.

Over the years, celebrity couples have chosen the Met Gala to make their romances red carpet official, including most notably Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, and J-Rod. In fact, Alex Rodriguez has done so twice. First, he debuted his relationship with 23andMe founder Anne Wojcicki at 2016's "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" fete. A year later, he became monogamous with J.Lo while accompanying her to the annual fashion event.

Other debuts were just plain unconventional. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had been dating for about a year and already shared a three-month-old daughter when making their first red carpet appearance together at last year's Met Gala, and technically, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas — who are now happily married — weren't even a couple when they walked the museum steps together in 2017.

Sadly, a good handful of couples didn't make it to the following year's ball (we're looking at you Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes). But at least we'll always have photos to look back on. Scroll through for a walk down memory lane.