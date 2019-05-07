The Met Gala After-Party 'Fits Were More On-Theme (and Naked) Than the Red Carpet Looks

Compared to the outfits of other Met Gala partygoers at last night's fashion event, Kim Kardashian's was understated. However, that totally changed when she traded in her "dripping" corseted Mugler dress for a look that's wildly out of character.

After hightailing it back to her hotel room, Kim stepped out for a second time wearing a turquoise mini dress in a psychedelic pattern for the evening's after-party. She matched with a brand-new blue manicure and glittering wig that coordinated with her outfit's embellishments. The whole ensemble (right down to the platform knee-high boots) screams '70s Cher.

Meanwhile, younger sister Kylie maintained her Little Mermaid vibe from earlier, upping the ante in a sequin mesh dress with feathery accents. Kendall, on the other hand, took nightfall as an opportunity to tuck away her orange Vegas showgirl-esque outfit and slip on something a tad more subdued. Pal Hailey Bieber also followed suit.

VIDEO: See Every Outrageous Red Carpet Look from the 2019 Met Gala

Other highlights from the after-parties include Serena practically in her underwear and Katy Perry as a human hamburger. Keep scrolling for more Met madness.