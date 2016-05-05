Meet the Top Nominees for the 2016 Tony Awards

Unlike high-wattage awards shows like the Oscars or Grammys, the Tony Awards often don't get the same amount of media attention in the grand scheme of celebrated entertainment. But thanks to a strong presence of beloved A-listers like Lupita Nyong’o taking up shelter on Broadway this year, closer attention has been paid to not just the actors and actresses that star in fan favorite plays and musicals, but also the hard work of costume designers, lighting technicians, choreographers, musicians, and directors.

On Wednesday in New York, the nominees for the 2016 Tony Awards stepped onto the red carpet and together managed to wow. InStyle cover girl Nyong’o, who’s nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for Eclipsed, took cues from spring's warmer temps and rocked a bright orange lace dress, while Michelle Williams, a fellow nominee, opted for a black mini-dress with long sleeves.

Lin-Manuel Miranda (below), creator and star of Hamilton, which scored a coveted 16 nominations, also struck a dapper figure in a navy suit with purple detailing.

