Meet the Top Nominees for the 2016 Tony Awards

Jonathan Borge
May 05, 2016 @ 4:15 pm

Unlike high-wattage awards shows like the Oscars or Grammys, the Tony Awards often don't get the same amount of media attention in the grand scheme of celebrated entertainment. But thanks to a strong presence of beloved A-listers like Lupita Nyong’o taking up shelter on Broadway this year, closer attention has been paid to not just the actors and actresses that star in fan favorite plays and musicals, but also the hard work of costume designers, lighting technicians, choreographers, musicians, and directors.

On Wednesday in New York, the nominees for the 2016 Tony Awards stepped onto the red carpet and together managed to wow. InStyle cover girl Nyong’o, who’s nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for Eclipsed, took cues from spring's warmer temps and rocked a bright orange lace dress, while Michelle Williams, a fellow nominee, opted for a black mini-dress with long sleeves.

Lin-Manuel Miranda (below), creator and star of Hamilton, which scored a coveted 16 nominations, also struck a dapper figure in a navy suit with purple detailing.

See more of the 2016 Tony Awards nominees below—and click here to see the full list.

DANNY BURSTEIN

Burstein is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Fiddler on the Roof.

LESLIE ODOM JR.

Odom Jr. is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Hamilton.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Miranda is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Hamilton.

ALEX BRIGHTMAN

Brightman is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for School of Rock—The Musical.

ZACHARY LEVI

Levi is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for She Loves Me.
 

Lupita Nyong'o

Nyong'o is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for Eclipsed.

LAURIE METCALF

Metcalf is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for Misery.

JESSICA LANGE

Lange is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for Long Day's Journey Into Night.

SOPHIE OKONEDO

Okonedo is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for Arthur Miller's The Crucible.

MICHELLE WILLIAMS

Williams is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for Blackbird.

Tim Pigott-Smith

Pigott-Smith is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for King Charles III.

JEFF DANIELS

Daniels is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for Blackbird.
 

GABRIEL BYRNE

Byrne is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for Long Day's Journey Into Night.

FRANK LANGELLA

Langella is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for The Father.

MARK STRONG

Strong is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge.

CYNTHIA ERIVO

Erivo is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for The Color Purple.
 

CARMEN CUSACK

Cusack is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for Bright Star.

Phillipa Soo

Soo is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for Hamilton.

Jessie Mueller

Mueller is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for Waitress.

LAURA BENANTI

Benanti is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for She Loves Me.

