Mariah Carey Dazzles at Essence Festival 2016

Mariah Carey hit all the right notes last night while taking the stage to perform at the 22nd annual Essence Festival. The star-studded event, which kicked off in New Orleans Thursday and wraps up today, has been brimming with entertainment as well as an all-star lineup of speakers including Misty Copeland, Tyra Banks, and Oprah Winfrey. Carey is among other festival headliners Ciara, Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, and Common, rocking crowds at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Stepping onto the stage shortly before midnight, Carey dazzled in a sparkling silver barely-there dress with a plunging neckline and to-the-hip side slits. The hugging ensemble accentuated the mother-of-two's knock-out figure as she belted out her top hits.

The "Always Be My Baby" singer shared the stage with a bevy of buff male dancers clad in white blazers with nothing but their washboard abs on display beneath. The men lifted the superstar into the air as she reclined goddess-like across an elegant chaise lounge, continuing to wow the audience with her pipes.

RELATED: The 2016 Essence Festival Kicks Off Today — Here's Why You Should Be Excited

During the 22nd annual Essence Festival, the songstress wore custom Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps and a metallic pink leotard with matching cape. Bennett Raglin/Getty

When standing, the 5-foot-9 singer got an extra lift in height from her sky-high custom Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps that glittered as much as her dress. At one point, Carey switched out the sparkles for a metallic pink leotard with matching cape. The 46-year-old hitmaker worked the stage as she sang "We Belong Together," "Make It Happen," joined by red-robed members of the Voices of Unity gospel choir, and "Touch My Body," where she brought at audience member up to the stage and playfully blind-folded him.