Marc Jacobs Beauty Celebrates Hollywood's "Desert Island" Makeup Artist 

“If you were told you had to move to a desert island, which makeup artist would you bring with you?”

This is the question that David Suliteanu, CEO of Kendo Brands, which includes Marc Jacobs Beauty, Fenty Beauty, and Bite Beauty among its roster of brands, posed on the rooftop of Neuehouse in Los Angeles last night.

“Hung Vanngo,” the table unanimously answered. Like a chorus, Emily Ratajkowski, Nicola Peltz, and Martha Hunt sang the praises of this year’s InStyle Awards’ Makeup Artist of the Year. “Without question, Hung.”

At an intimate dinner hosted by Marc Jacobs Beauty and InStyle, Vanngo’s closest friends gathered to toast to the man behind some of the most memorable red carpet makeup moments. (Oh, and our Selena Gomez September issue cover.)

“Everyone here is my closest friend,” Vanngo said proudly to a rooftop filled with celebrities and industry elite. “It feels so special.” Here, photos from the evening.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Whitney Tingle, Danielle DuBoise, and Olivia Culpo

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Behati Prinsloo

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Camilla Belle and Martha Hunt

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo and Julia Garner

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Dove Cameron