Mandy Moore Shows Off Her Sparkler at Pre-Emmys Party

We're living for Mandy Moore's newest accessory. On Friday evening, at Entertainment Weekly's pre-Emmys party, the This Is Us star hit the red carpet wearing her stunning new engagement ring, which perfectly complemented her glamorous outfit.

This was Moore's first appearance since getting engaged to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith this week, and we have to say she looked incredible and blissfully happy, even though her new fiancé couldn't make the event.

The pre-Emmys bash took place at Sunset Tower in Hollywood, and Moore was one of the many stars who showed up for the party. The recently-engaged actress kicked off the night's sequin theme in a beautiful black gown with a thigh-high slit, topped with a cropped long-sleeve sweater. She accessorized the look with simple black heels, a red clutch, and, of course, her new diamond ring.

Among the other guests was Shay Mitchell of Pretty Little Liars, who kept the sequin trend going in a glittering black pantsuit, which she boldly wore sans shirt. Newlywed Julianne Hough wore a light turquoise pantsuit—another prominent occurrence among attendees—with a matching lace top. Modern Family star Sarah Hyland arrived in a burgundy sequin minidress and matching berry lip color, while her co-star Ariel Winter, showcased her amazing curves in a skintight white dress and pumps.

This year's Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, Sept. 17, so don't forget to tune in to cheer for your favorite stars! Scroll below for more of our favorite looks.