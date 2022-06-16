Madeline Brewer Channeled Ziggy Stardust With Her Tribeca Film Festival Look

Please excuse our cheesy pun, but it must be said: Madeline Brewer looked out of this world while attending the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. While promoting her new film, Space Oddity — which focuses on a young man prepping for a one-way trip to Mars — the actress decided to lean into the theme. Playing off of the movie's title, Brewer opted to channel Ziggy Stardust, aka David Bowie, who has an album of the same name.

Luckily, she took InStyle behind the scenes as she got ready for the big event.

Brewer, who already has a long and impressive résumé that includes The Handmaid's Tale and the psychological thriller Cam, is pretty busy at the moment. Aside from Space Oddity, she reunited with Elisabeth Moss for AppleTV+'s Shining Girls. But according to the actress, she doesn't mind a packed schedule.

"I'm always glad to be busy," she tells us over email discussing her summer plans. "My free time is mostly books and my dog and Pilates and pole dancing, but I'm making time for plenty of travel between jobs, as well."

Check out Madeline's Tribeca Film Festival look, ahead.