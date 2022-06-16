News Awards & Events Madeline Brewer Channeled Ziggy Stardust With Her Tribeca Film Festival Look The actress took us behind the scenes as she got ready for the premiere of her new film, Space Oddity. By Samantha Sutton Samantha Sutton Instagram Samantha has been working in media for over a decade and joined InStyle's team as the Senior Fashion Editor in 2019. She previously held roles at Coveteur, POPSUGAR, Refinery29, and Men's Fitness, covering both fashion and celebrity/entertainment. In her spare time, she enjoys performing sketch comedy with her friends, watching Love Island, and endlessly scrolling through social media. She is originally from Staten Island, but currently resides in Brooklyn (and sometimes, Schenectady!) with her fiancé J.T., their dog Poppy, and way too many clothes. Samantha graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Rider University. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 16, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Katie Borrazzo Please excuse our cheesy pun, but it must be said: Madeline Brewer looked out of this world while attending the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. While promoting her new film, Space Oddity — which focuses on a young man prepping for a one-way trip to Mars — the actress decided to lean into the theme. Playing off of the movie's title, Brewer opted to channel Ziggy Stardust, aka David Bowie, who has an album of the same name. Luckily, she took InStyle behind the scenes as she got ready for the big event. Dakota Johnson Wore a Plunging Blazer Minidress to the Tribeca Film Festival Brewer, who already has a long and impressive résumé that includes The Handmaid's Tale and the psychological thriller Cam, is pretty busy at the moment. Aside from Space Oddity, she reunited with Elisabeth Moss for AppleTV+'s Shining Girls. But according to the actress, she doesn't mind a packed schedule. "I'm always glad to be busy," she tells us over email discussing her summer plans. "My free time is mostly books and my dog and Pilates and pole dancing, but I'm making time for plenty of travel between jobs, as well." Check out Madeline's Tribeca Film Festival look, ahead. Were you excited to attend the Tribeca Film Festival? Katie Borrazzo "I was thrilled to be back in New York for Tribeca. It's a festival I love in the city I love most." What can you share about the movie? Katie Borrazzo "Space Oddity is close to my heart — for the family drama and love story at the center, but also for the broader themes of our imminent climate crisis on our beautiful blue marble." What was the vibe like while you were getting ready? Katie Borrazzo "I'm always playing music. Sending or posting songs is a love language of mine." Katie Borrazzo "The music vibe in the hotel room was none other than David Bowie. I am a Bowie fan on any day, but tonight was special, as you may have guessed from the title of the movie." What can you tell us about this look Why was this the one for this event? Did you try on others? Katie Borrazzo "I tried on a few, but as soon as I put on the Stella McCartney and we started pulling the look together, we knew it was the right one." Katie Borrazzo "What I love about working with Elizabeth Saltzman is that she wants to get the right look for the event, yes, but she knows and understands and encourages my feelings that any fashion 'moment' is a moment to create a character or rather an energy for the night. It's all play." RELATED: 12 Trends to Try This Summer, According to Stylists and Fashion Experts Any details you particularly loved that we might not notice at first glance? Katie Borrazzo "We wanted to go a little Ziggy Stardust with the glam, working with the pinks and peaches and the wet hair to create something with glam-rock energy." What can you share about the shoes? Katie Borrazzo "I love those pretty, pink [details] in the ankles. We wanted to keep the look feminine and a little rock 'n' roll, and the Stuart Weitzman were the perfect fit." How about accessories? Katie Borrazzo "The gorgeous Alexis Bittar flowers were the inspiration for the colors in the makeup look." What was it like being out on the red carpet? o you ever get nervous promoting your projects? Katie Borrazzo "The work is already done! I was so thrilled to get the family together again to celebrate the joy we had making this film." What was it like being out on the red carpet? o you ever get nervous promoting your projects? Katie Borrazzo "Something about running around on a lush, beautiful flower farm in the summer in Rhode Island ... it was a love fest to have us all back together. I love these actors and producers and crew. I'm sure everyone says things like this, but it's the truth!" What can you tell us about your guest star role on Shining Girls? Katie Borrazzo "The time of my LIFE to be entrusted with the challenging and really crucial puzzle piece that is Klara. Klara is the shining green girl of my dreams. She's intrepid, smart, skilled, and strong." Katie Borrazzo "It was an honor to be invited to the party by my friend Lizzie Moss and to reunite with her and director Daina Reid." Photos by Katie Borrazzo. Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman. Makeup by Yumi Mori. Hair by Chris Naselli. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit