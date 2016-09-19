Emmy's Trend Alert: Gorgeous Jewel Toned Eyes

While we loved the stunning dresses on the Emmy's 2016 red carpet, we couldn't stop but give a longer gaze at the gorgeous jewel toned eye makeup. Shades of ruby, sapphire and amethyst were brushed on the lids of several actresses including Olivia Culpo, Sophie Turner and Emily Ratajkowski. While you may already be reaching for these rich tones in your new Fall wardrobe, we suggest giving them a whirl on your peepers as well.

First, go for an easy take on color by complementing neutral mauve eyeshadow by accenting just the lower waterline as N.Y.C. makeup artist Sir John did with Olivia Culpo. He used L'Oreal Paris Infallible eyeliner in Pure Purple ($9; ulta.com). "It punctuates the eye with a bright pop of color," he says. If you want to take it up another notch, go for a wash of soft ruby toned eyeshadow like Game of Thrones actress, Sophie Turner. Use a fluffy brush (try Mac 217 blending brush, $25; maccosmetics.com) to blend pigment just along the lids and then use a small pointed brush (we like Laura Mercier Smoky Eye Liner brush, $30; lauramercier.com) to outline the lower lash line.

Then when you're really ready to up the ante, go for bold teal cat eyes like the set L.A. makeup artist Hung Vanngo created on Emily Ratajkowski. After priming lids, he brushed lids with a bevy of aquatic hues and traced lashlines with Lorac Front of the Line Pro Eye Pencil in Aqua and Navy ($20 each; ulta.com). When using bold colors, keep them focused below the crease so it looks modern.