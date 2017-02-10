7 Badass Looks Rihanna Should Wear from Adam Selman's Collection

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Kim Duong
Feb 10, 2017 @ 6:45 pm

When it comes to designers and their muses, there’s just no other OTP (that’s internet-speak for one true pairing, btw) like Rihanna and Adam Selman. Let’s flashback to the moment of all moments: Rihanna blessing us by arriving at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards in a sheer fishnet Adam Selman creation, hand-embellished with more than 216,000 Swarovski crystals—but I mean, how could we ever forget?

Now flash forward to 2017 and Selman’s ready-to-wear show, in which denim and disco dominated the runway. Also roses. Lots and lots of roses. So it goes without saying (but we just can’t help ourselves), we need Rihanna in more Adam Selman. We need it like fish need water! Like Earth needs the Sun! Like Kanye needs Kanye.

From relaxed suits to more glitzy-sheer moments, here are the Adam Selman looks we dream of seeing Rihanna in.

And RiRi, I’m speaking directly to you now: consider this gallery your next shopping guide.

1 of 7 Noam Galai/Getty

LUXE SATIN SUIT

Correct me if I'm wrong, but here's a low-key look for the ever-glam Rihanna.

2 of 7 Noam Galai/Getty

SHEER TOP

For more #FreeTheNipple x Rihanna moments.

3 of 7 Noam Galai/Getty

SEE-THROUGH MINI

Glimmering See-Through Dress Part 2.

4 of 7 Noam Galai/Getty

GRAND SHIRTING

A contender for feeding the pigeons in again.

5 of 7 Jared Siskin/Getty

OFF-DUTY DENIM

For when she's off the clock.

6 of 7 Noam Galai/Getty

PRETTY PINK

To add to her possibly overflowing bubblegum pink wardrobe.

7 of 7 Noam Galai/Getty

SHIMMERING TRENCH COAT

When you're Rihanna, a coat as a dress is a certified look.

