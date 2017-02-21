The Best Beauty Looks from London Fashion Week's Fall 2017 Runways

PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock; MCV Photo; Ian Gavan/Getty
Erin Lukas
Feb 21, 2017

Fashion month is in full swing. At London Fashion Week, designers didn’t hold back when it came to creating hair and makeup moments just as memorable as their Fall 2017 collections. If the multiple crimped hair and bold eyeshadow sightings on the runways are any indication, expect these two ‘80s trends to experience a resurgence next fall. Here, we’ve rounded up all of the beauty looks you need to see from London Fashion Week’s Fall 2017 runways.

VIDEO: Get a Recap of London Fashion Week

 

1 of 15 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

J.W.Anderson

While the low ponytail will always be a hair staple, if you're looking to upgrade the easy style take a cue from J.W.Anderson's show. Models' hair was parted deep to the side, tied-up low, and swung over the opposite shoulder. 

2 of 15 Jeff Spicer/Getty

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi

Instead of freaking out the next time you botch your lipstick application, leave it. Thank you Preen for making smudged lipstick a beauty hit instead of a miss. 

3 of 15 Ian Gavan/Getty

Marta Jakubowski

The abstract eyeshadow brushstrokes at Marta Jakubowski's show were truly works of art. 

4 of 15 Ian Gavan/Getty

Ashley Williams

Who knew gray eyeshadow could be so flattering. A sheer wash of the shade and a few coats of mascara along with bedhead was the effortless look at Ashley Williams. 

5 of 15 MCV Photo

Versus Versace

Punk's not dead, it's alive on the Versus Versace runway. Graphic blocks of navy eyeshadow were paired with undone, teased bouffants for a rebellious take on up-all-night party girl beauty. 

6 of 15 Jeff Spicer/Getty

Alice Archer

Alice Archer's makeup look was a royal flush. Models wore monochromatic rosy cheeks and lips that matched the collection's flower motif. 

7 of 15 Jeff Spicer/Getty

Isa Arfen

After seeing the hair at Isa Arfen, you'll be happy that your old crimping iron is tucked in the back of your bathroom cabinet. Random strips of hair were crimped allover models' heads for a modern take on the infmaous '80s hair trend. 

8 of 15 Ian Gavan/Getty

J. JS Lee

The long lower lashes at J. JS Lee would make Twiggy proud. 

9 of 15 Mike Marsland

Fyodor Golan

The swipes of neon matte shadow that went across models' foreheads at Fyodor Golan matched the Post-Its scattered across the collection. 

10 of 15 PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

Burberry

Let the bare-faced makeup at Burberry serve as further proof that fresh, dewy skin is always in—regardless of the season. 

11 of 15 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

House of Holland

Contrasting eyeshadow shades and a glossy finish took a signature smoky eye to the next level at House of Holland. 

12 of 15 DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty

Ports 1961

The trick to making crimped hair look chic? Just add a bold cherry red lip. 

13 of 15 Samir Hussein/WireImage (2)

Emilia Wickstead

Sure, the half-up half-down hair at Emilia Wickstead looked pretty from the front, but once the models turned to reveal the long velvet ribbon holding the style together, it turned into a must-try look. 

14 of 15 Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images (2)

Marques'Almeida

The beauty look at Marques'Almedia was literally day and night. Half of the models wore soft pink eye makeup with a bare lip, while the other set rocked a matte black lipstick.

15 of 15 Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Tata Naka

The models at Tata Naka were transformed into real lifem walking flower gardens with fake blooms in their hair and painted on their faces. 

