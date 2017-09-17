Laverne Cox Teased Her Beautiful New Gig on the Emmys Red Carpet

Just when we thought Laverne Cox couldn't get any more glamorous, the star just announced her first-ever beauty ambassador role at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

Tonight on the red carpet, the Orange Is the New Black star revealed she had collaborated with ORLY beauty on a six-piece nail lacquer range, aptly titled Celebrate Yourself.

And judging by her stunning campaign images, the star is doing just that. "My life changed when I realized I deserved to be seen, to dream, to be fully included, always striving to bring my full humanity," Cox tells InStyle exclusively.

The Celebrate Yourself collection by Laverne Cox is priced at $49, and is available on orlybeauty.com right now. Tonight on the red carpet, the star is wearing the Androgyny and Shine hues, though to be fair, every single one of these ultra-glam metallics are worthy of an award.

Considering that the 2017 Emmys have only just started, we're in for a pretty spectacular night. Keep refreshing your browser on InStyle.com for all the style and beauty news from the event, and click through our gallery to see all the red carpet looks so far.