Laura Harrier Takes Us Inside Her 48-Hour Prep for the Oscars

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Ever wondered what it's like to attend one of the biggest award shows of the year? Well, Laura Harrier gave us the inside scoop on how she prepared for the 2019 Oscars this weekend.

The lucky actresss, who starred in the Oscar-winning screenplay BlacKkKlansman, stepped out dripping in diamonds by Bulgari (the jewels are from the Bulgari 2019 high-jewelry collection, launching next summer). For a pre-Oscar celebration, Harrier wore a Fiorever necklace with matching pink gold-and-diamond earrings and rings. For the big night, Harrier blinded us in a high-jewelry necklace and matching bracelet with emeralds, rubellites, and hundreds of diamonds.

Harrier paired the jaw-dropping jewels with a custom Louis Vuitton gown. The glass-beaded, embroidered gown Harrier wore to the Oscars is an eco-friendly and ethically made design that's part of the Suzy Amis Cameron's Red Carpet Green Dress initiative. The gown, which took more than 450 hours to construct in Louis Vuitton's Paris atelier, is made from silk crepe certified by Global Organic Textile Standards.

Harrier looked absolutely amazing, but it took an awesome team, some great facials, and an amazing workout partner to make it all come together. Scroll down to see exactly how Harrier and her team made the special red-carpet moment happen.

Workout with Kirk Myers from the Dogpound

Image zoom Courtesy

Infared facial at Shani Darden

Image zoom Courtesy

And an oxygen facial for an extra glow

Image zoom Courtesy

Time for hair and makeup glam

Image zoom Courtesy

Adjusting the Bulgari High Jewelry Fiorever Necklace before the pre-Oscars event

Image zoom Courtesy

Off for a hike at Griffith Park before the big night

Image zoom Courtesy

Fastening the Bulgari High Jewelry Necklace and getting a little body shimmer

Image zoom BRANDON HICKMAN

Here's a closeup of the matching bracelet

Image zoom BRANDON HICKMAN

Making sure the essentials are in the Bulgari Serpentini clutch

Image zoom Courtesy

Final touchup

Image zoom BRANDON HICKMAN

And we're off