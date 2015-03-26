whitelogo
Last Night in London
InStyle.com
Mar 26, 2015 @ 5:30 pm
out in london
Beyonce, Jay-Z and Gwyneth Paltrow relax at Movida after the concert.
Dave M. Benett/Getty
out in london
Chris Martin (the Coldplay frontman and husband of Gwyneth) shares a laugh with BeyoncÃ©.
3 of 5
Niki Nikolova/FilmMagic
out in london
Kelis and Nas leave the Royal Albert Hall after the Jay-Z concert.
Dave M. Benett/Getty
out in london
Kate Beckinsale and Adam Sandler arrive at the
Click
premiÃ¨re.
Dave M. Benett/Getty
out in london
Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani at the White Cube opening.
