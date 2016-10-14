Kate Hudson and Reese Witherspoon Drip in Diamonds at Tiffany & Co.'s Beverly Hills Party

Who needs breakfast at Tiffany’s when you can wine and dine there at dusk?

As night fell on Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday night, Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry, Jennifer Garner, and more stars hit the blue carpet to celebrate the unveiling of the 18-month renovation of the Tiffany & Co. Rodeo Drive store.

Hosted by Tiffany & Co. Senior Vice President Jennifer de Winter in partnership with The Art of Elysium, the soirée also honored the iconic jewelry company’s 179-year heritage.

“I’ve always loved Tiffany’s. Who doesn’t?” Garner, who arrived in a body-hugging black Lanvin dress, told InStyle. “I mean, growing up in West Virginia, the idea of Tiffany’s just seemed so far away, so glamorous, so exciting, and it’s always held that for me. So, I’m just happy to be here on Rodeo Drive with these fabulous ladies and get to chat and sparkle.”

And sparkle she did, as she flashed the $1.68 million worth of Tiffany & Co. Masterpieces jewelry—including a necklace, bracelet, and two rings—she wore to the event. After setting major squad goals by striking a pose with Witherspoon and Berry, she added, “I love to be with these girls.”

Berry glowed in a structured black Alexander McQueen blazer, black pants, and a plunging sheer top. She rocked a high ponytail and completed her look with plenty of Tiffany & Co. bling: two diamond necklaces, earrings, and a prism ring. “I just felt like wearing pants tonight,” Berry told us of her ensemble. “I wanted to wear this beautiful Tiffany jewelry. It’s my favorite from their Master collection. I really dressed for the jewelry tonight, and I thought this best highlighted these gorgeous jewels I have on.”

Witherspoon arrived in a sleek Roksanda black dress paired with a $425,000 Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger bracelet, and raved about the new Masterpieces collection as well. “This collection is so gorgeous,” she told InStyle. “I just started working with the brand about a year ago because they hired their first female creative design director for this iconic American brand, and it’s so great because women are the ones that wear the jewelry. ... I think [Francesca Amfitheatrof’s] new T Collection is stunning, and I wear it every day of my life.”

Like Berry, Witherspoon, and Garner, Gal Gadot, who looked statuesque in a black, sequined Dolce & Gabbana dress also looking forward to spending an evening with friends. “We’re on a girls’ night out tonight, so it was really an excuse to dress night and to spoil myself with some bling and to go out,” she said, as she showed off her diamond bracelet and rings.

As the cocktail hour kicked off, guests walked up the blue-carpeted Via Rodeo staircase to the terrace as a group of musicians played soft jazz music near the bottom of the stairs.

Waiters holding trays topped with champagne and white wine greeted the attendees, who mixed and mingled with celebrities like Ali Larter, who wore a strapless Monique Lhuillier dress. The Pitch star shared a laugh with Camilla Belle, who rocked a lace, off-the-shoulder Monique Lhuillier number complete with a black belt.

Belle later struck a pose in artist Fay Ray’s art and photography installation that Liam Hemsworth told us he was “excited” to see. The Dressmaker star made his way around the fête while looking dapper in a textured Dolce & Gabbana suit and a Tiffany & Co. CT60 collection watch.

Following the cocktail hour, guests took their seats in makeshift white rafters for a dance and light performance, with Witherspoon and Garner sitting in the front row next to Hudson, who was clad in a top and pants by Cushnie et Ochs, a Cinq à Sept jacket, and Tiffany & Co. Masterpieces jewelry (including a $195,000 diamond necklace).

When the performance kicked off, a small group of dancers performed to classical versions of hip-hop songs like Kanye West’s "Diamonds from Sierra Leone." While they danced, lights streamed around them and cast images of diamonds on the walls.

As the last dancer sauntered out, Ariana Grande surprised the crowd and popped up for a performance while clad in a cutout black top, black pants, and a $250,000 diamond Tiffany & Co. choker.

“I'm so excited to be here,” she told the crowd as she headed out. “Thank you so much for having me Tiffany’s. This is my favorite place in the world.”

