InStyle Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Kahlana Barfield's Oscar Diary

Feb 23, 2015 @ 11:15 am

As one might imagine, prepping for a major event like the Academy Awards is no easy feat. InStyle Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Kahlana Barfield attended Sunday's 87th Academy Awards and documented her process of getting ready, her red-carpet experience, and the after-party. Find out which products she used to get her look and which stars she bumped into in her Oscar diary now!

PHOTOS: InStyle Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Kahlana Barfield's Day at the Oscars

1 of 12 Rachel Bujalski

Oscar Day Breakfast

"Up bright and early having breakfast on the balcony of my room. The weather in L.A. is a bit gloomy, but I'm not complaining—it's snowing back home in New York!"

2 of 12 Rachel Bujalski

My Makeup Artist Picks Products

"My incredible makeup artist, Patrick Ta, just arrived. Here he is picking out products to use for my Oscars look."

3 of 12 Rachel Bujalski

 Patrick Ta Does My Makeup

"Patrick decided to give me a dark smoky eye with a nude lip. He wanted my skin to look glowy (as opposed to matte), so he used Dior's DiorSkin Star Fluid foundation in shade 060 ($50; dior.com). On eyes: Dior 5-Couleurs eye shadow palette in Pied-De-Poule ($62; dior.com), and DiorShow mascara swiped through lashes. He finished with Dior Addict lipstick in Beige Casual ($33; dior.com)."

4 of 12 Rachel Bujalski

My Oscar Manicure

"I'm a creature of habit and usually only wear stark white nail polish (I like the way it pops against my dark skin). But I wanted to do something softer for the Oscars, so I went with this beautiful creamy beige: Dior Vernis in Muguet ($27; dior.com). It's my new favorite."

5 of 12 Instagram/kahlanabarfield

My Red-Carpet Essentials

"Miss Dior fragrance ($92 for 1.35 oz; dior.com) is the only scent I wear for special occasions. I've been wearing it for years."

6 of 12 Rachel Bujalski

My Hairstylist Does My Hair

"My dear friend hairstylist Kiyah Wright wanted to do something edgy with my hair to contrast the sequined dress I'm wearing. She gave me loose textured waves with a ton of volume."

7 of 12 Instagram/kahlanabarfield

My Finished Beauty Look

"Here's a close up of my finished makeup and hair. Now it's time to head downstairs to leave for the show."

8 of 12 Instagram/kahlanabarfield

En Route to the Academy Awards

"In the car and en route to the Oscars. Thankfully, my metallic Dior clutch is big enough to fit my cell phone, charger, and all my makeup for touch ups!"

9 of 12 Instagram/kahlanabarfield

On the Oscars Red Carpet

"Striking a pose on the red carpet before the show starts."

10 of 12 Instagram/kahlanabarfield

At the 2015 Oscars After-Party

"The show just ended and I just made my way to the Governors Ball. Solange Knowles is the DJ—and she's killing it."

11 of 12 Instagram/kahlanabarfield

A Selfie with Common

"Snapped a selfie with rapper Common, whose acceptance speech gave me chills. He said being able to perform at the Oscars felt surreal, and actually winning the award was even crazier."

12 of 12 Rachel Bujalski

The Night Comes to a Close

"And that's a wrap! I made it back to my hotel and have to be up in two hours to do an Oscar recap on the Today show. Time for a quick power nap!"

