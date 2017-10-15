Jennifer Lopez Helped Raise $35 Million for Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief 

Camryn Rabideau
Oct 15, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

Here's proof that celebrities from all walks of life are more than willing to band together and donate their time for a good cause. Last night, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and Marc Anthony hosted One Voice: Somos Live, a live concert and telethon event to raise money for disaster relief in Puerto Rico.

Jordan Althaus/NBCUniversal/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty

Throughout the night, the event's stage hosted some of today's most popular performers, including Lopez herself (who provided a full 13 seconds of booty-shaking), Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, and Mary J. Blige. However, the phone section was just as packed with stars, not limited to Kim Kardashian West, Selena Gomez, Heidi Klum and Ellen Degeneres. Here are some of our favorite moments from the incredible charity event!

Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live/Getty

Former Disney Channel stars Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens were twinning in beige as they answered phones and accepted donations during the telethon.

Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live/Getty

Gwen Stefani held nothing back as she performed at the concert, wearing a shirt covered in rainbow fringe, along with a black mini skirt, fishnets, and thigh-high boots.

Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live/Getty

Kim Kardashian kept her look simple for the night as she answered phones, wearing a beige dress to complement her platinum blonde hair.

Hey everyone! We’re live at the telethon! Please call in and donate! #kimkardashian #somosunavoz #puertorico #onevoice @kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

The queen of social media made sure to let her fans know about the event on Snapchat and Instagram.

Kevin Winter/One Voice: Somos Live/Getty

Demi Lovato performed at the event in a chic dress that featured a beautiful fitted lace bottom.

Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live/Getty

Also on the phones were singer Ciara, her husband Russell Wilson, and supermodel Heidi Klum.

The generosity didn't end there! Check out some of these amazing pics from the Somos Live concert:

Call now! 1-800-593-9700 #OneVoice #SomosUnaVoz

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

¡La música sana mi tierra! Que bella noche. #SomosLive #SomosUnaVoz #OneVoice

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

¡Hicimos algo grande! | we did something great. Thank you @jbalvin #somosunavoz

A post shared by Marc Anthony (@marcanthony) on

On the lot... #somoslive #somosunavoz #weareonevoice #backlot #backstage #BTS

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

What an epic night!

Update: As of Oct. 17, the group raised approximately $35 million. Prior to hosting the benefit concert and telethon for Puerto Rico on Saturday night, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and Marc Anthony raised $26 million for hurricane relief. More than $9 million was pledged during the event itself.

Show Transcript

--

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!