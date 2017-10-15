Jennifer Lopez Helped Raise $35 Million for Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief 

Here's proof that celebrities from all walks of life are more than willing to band together and donate their time for a good cause. Last night, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and Marc Anthony hosted One Voice: Somos Live, a live concert and telethon event to raise money for disaster relief in Puerto Rico.
Throughout the night, the event's stage hosted some of today's most popular performers, including Lopez herself (who provided a full 13 seconds of booty-shaking), Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, and Mary J. Blige. However, the phone section was just as packed with stars, not limited to Kim Kardashian West, Selena Gomez, Heidi Klum and Ellen Degeneres. Here are some of our favorite moments from the incredible charity event!
Former Disney Channel stars Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens were twinning in beige as they answered phones and accepted donations during the telethon.
Gwen Stefani held nothing back as she performed at the concert, wearing a shirt covered in rainbow fringe, along with a black mini skirt, fishnets, and thigh-high boots.
Kim Kardashian kept her look simple for the night as she answered phones, wearing a beige dress to complement her platinum blonde hair.
The queen of social media made sure to let her fans know about the event on Snapchat and Instagram.
Demi Lovato performed at the event in a chic dress that featured a beautiful fitted lace bottom.
Also on the phones were singer Ciara, her husband Russell Wilson, and supermodel Heidi Klum.
The generosity didn't end there! Check out some of these amazing pics from the Somos Live concert:
What an epic night!
Update: As of Oct. 17, the group raised approximately $35 million. Prior to hosting the benefit concert and telethon for Puerto Rico on Saturday night, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and Marc Anthony raised $26 million for hurricane relief. More than $9 million was pledged during the event itself.