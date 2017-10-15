Jennifer Lopez Helped Raise $35 Million for Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief 

Here's proof that celebrities from all walks of life are more than willing to band together and donate their time for a good cause. Last night, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and Marc Anthony hosted One Voice: Somos Live, a live concert and telethon event to raise money for disaster relief in Puerto Rico.

Jordan Althaus/NBCUniversal/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty

Throughout the night, the event's stage hosted some of today's most popular performers, including Lopez herself (who provided a full 13 seconds of booty-shaking), Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, and Mary J. Blige. However, the phone section was just as packed with stars, not limited to Kim Kardashian West, Selena Gomez, Heidi Klum and Ellen Degeneres. Here are some of our favorite moments from the incredible charity event!

Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live/Getty

Former Disney Channel stars Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens were twinning in beige as they answered phones and accepted donations during the telethon.

Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live/Getty

Gwen Stefani held nothing back as she performed at the concert, wearing a shirt covered in rainbow fringe, along with a black mini skirt, fishnets, and thigh-high boots.

Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live/Getty

Kim Kardashian kept her look simple for the night as she answered phones, wearing a beige dress to complement her platinum blonde hair.

Hey everyone! We’re live at the telethon! Please call in and donate! #kimkardashian #somosunavoz #puertorico #onevoice @kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Oct 14, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

The queen of social media made sure to let her fans know about the event on Snapchat and Instagram.

Kevin Winter/One Voice: Somos Live/Getty

Demi Lovato performed at the event in a chic dress that featured a beautiful fitted lace bottom.

Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live/Getty

Also on the phones were singer Ciara, her husband Russell Wilson, and supermodel Heidi Klum.

The generosity didn't end there! Check out some of these amazing pics from the Somos Live concert:

We are at the phone lines , give us a call and raise up Puerto Rico ! @wilmervalderrama @edgarramirez25 #somosunavoz #somoslive A post shared by Marisa Tomei (@marisatomei) on Oct 14, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

Call now! 1-800-593-9700 #OneVoice #SomosUnaVoz A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Oct 14, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

What a great night with these humans. Incredible talking to people who donated over the phone. Thank you all so much. THE SECRET TO LIVING IS GIVING. #somos #puertorico To donate please call 1-800-593-9700 A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough) on Oct 14, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

¡La música sana mi tierra! Que bella noche. #SomosLive #SomosUnaVoz #OneVoice A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on Oct 14, 2017 at 11:24pm PDT

¡Hicimos algo grande! | we did something great. Thank you @jbalvin #somosunavoz A post shared by Marc Anthony (@marcanthony) on Oct 14, 2017 at 10:20pm PDT

On the lot... #somoslive #somosunavoz #weareonevoice #backlot #backstage #BTS A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 14, 2017 at 9:04pm PDT

What an epic night!

Update: As of Oct. 17, the group raised approximately $35 million. Prior to hosting the benefit concert and telethon for Puerto Rico on Saturday night, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and Marc Anthony raised $26 million for hurricane relief. More than $9 million was pledged during the event itself.