In Style's 7th Annual Diamond Show Luncheon

Kristen Bell

Hollywood's hottest starlets and leading ladies got together at the Beverly Hills Hotel for the 7th annual diamond show luncheon, hosted by In Style and the Diamond Information Center. "It's like playing Barbie for adults!" said Kristen Bell (in Jay Godfrey), after getting an exclusive first look at the gowns and gems that trendspotters will be buzzing about this awards season. How did the petite starlet prepare for the fashionable fete? "I had coffee at my house. Wait, I shouldn't say that because one of my resolutions was not to drink it anymore. I did have someone do my hair and make-up!"



