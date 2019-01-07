All the Moments You Missed at the InStyle Golden Globes After-Party

Image zoom EMMAN MONTALVAN

After a night of iconic Golden Globes red carpet fashion moments (see: Lady Gaga), big wins (Sandra Oh and Regina King; Bohemian Rhapsody and Roma), surprises and snubs, stars like Taylor Swift, Lupita N'yong'o, Emily Blunt, and more headed to the annual InStyle and Warner Bros. HFPA party, sponsored by Cadillac and L'Oreal, for a night of dancing, glass-raising, In-N-Out grubbing, and some serious celebratory fun.

“It’s like the party every time. I'm always like, 'I'm down,'” Jenna Dewan told InStyle before strolling inside in a cutout black dress. “It's so fun. I think everybody's ready to cut loose, have fun, and have a good time. Good music with food and people. It's wild, too. I always go buck wild. It's always so much fun.”

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Just a quick walk away from the Golden Globes ceremony, inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Black Panther stars Danai Gurira, Lupita N'yong’o, and Michael B. Jordan mixed and mingled with friends after arriving together, while Rowan Blanchard twirled around in her whimsical ruffled pink Marc Jacobs dress and Emmanuelle Chriqui danced with friends to Salt-n-Pepa’s “Push It” in a plunging white Haney dress, with a cocktail in hand. “I’m toasting to a good time,” she told us earlier in the night.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Toasting to a good time under gold balloons and celebrating the diversity and inclusion of the ceremony seemed to be the theme of the night. Constance Wu said she was in an even more festive mood because of “the representation and different kinds of stories at this awards show.” She added, “The Hollywood Foreign Press has really made inclusivity something that’s important to them, because it makes for good storytelling.”

Jamie Chung echoed Wu’s sentiments, saying her favorite moment of the night was when Sandra Oh took home the award for Actress in a Drama TV Series for Killing Eve. “She gave a shout out to her parents. She said I love you in Korean, and it was really touching.” Before toasting that moment inside of the party, Chung hit up the InStyle elevator selfie station, dancing inside of it with her boyfriend, Bryan Greenberg.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kate Beckinsale strutted inside in a lace, strapless gown with sheer panels (later spotted cozying up with Pete Davidson who had a time inside the elevator, too). Emily Blunt walked hand-in-hand with John Krasinski, making for one of the night’s most glamorous couples. “I’m not a big drinker, so I’ll have Perrier,” Beckinsale told us before heading inside, adding that she would be celebrating Bohemian Rhapsody’s big Best Picture win. “My heart really lept when that happened,” she said.

As the clock struck midnight, the party was still going strong, with guests grabbing more rounds of sliders and tater tots, and tearing up the dance floor as the DJ played hits like Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” and Beyonce’ and Jay Z’s “Apesh*t.”

“The place to be is at the InStyle party,” Laverne Cox, who slayed in a silver, body-hugging Hamel gown said. “The guest list is so beautifully created, I always feel like I’m taken care of ... and it's always a joy.”

Image zoom Getty Images

When the night came to a close, guests stopped by the coffee bar for a quick pick-me-up with lattes and sweet treats, and took home sheer black bags of L’Oreal goodies. Anyone who needed to kick off their heels was also privy to the ultimate party favor — Rollasole portable flats — thanks to a vending machine that doled out pairs of gold kicks for a comfortable walk home...or onto the next party.