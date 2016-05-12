Check Out the Feature That Just Netted InStyle a Big Award

We don’t mean to brag, but Tuesday was a great day for team InStyle: We took home top honors in two categories at MIN’s Best of the Web Awards, an industry event that celebrates outstanding work online and in social media by leading magazines.

With the 14-page “Hollywood’s 50 Best Dressed” feature in the November 2015 issue, we introduced a best-dressed list with brains, which brought home the award for Editorial Excellence. We celebrated the stars who not only have great style, but who also demonstrate a mastery of their own brand manipulation, using presentation and the media’s fixation on fashion as tools. Exhibit A: Rihanna’s many scene-stealing entrances and meme-inducing gowns this year were consciously positioned for maximum Instagram impact, sending her straight to the top spot on our inaugural list.

Rihanna stole the entire show in a pink tulle Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Of a different opinion? Tell us! Make your own best-dressed list using the interactive feature we created in partnership with Culturalist, which gives you the tools to create, publish, and promote your own Top 10 on social media. If you need a red carpet refresher, explore deep-dive photo galleries for all 50 women nominated, including stylist credits and the designers behind each of the looks, plus videos detailing the decision behind our choices.

It all culminated in a groundbreaking, never-done-before event for InStyle, where we brought the feature to life with a gala in Los Angeles for the first InStyle Awards, held at the Getty Center on October 26. There we honored the actors, actresses, and artists whose style defines the red carpet. Relive it all here, or see how it became an official moment when #InStyleAwards became a trending topic thanks to tweets and 'grams posted by honorees like Gwyneth Paltrow and attendees like Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez.

As we were hard at work putting together this feature and others, the team continued to bring you the stories, videos, and how-tos you love, plus new innovations like InStyle Virtual, which helped us earn the title of MIN’s Digital Team of the Year. We here at InStyle thanks MIN for the recognition and thank our lucky stars that we have an incredibly dedicated team of people who care deeply about the brand and maintaining its reverence and continued successes—in digital, in print, and in each other. And now, we celebrate...