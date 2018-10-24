All The Moments You Missed at the 2018 InStyle Awards

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

When Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston are hugging it out, Tracee Ellis Ross has brought it in a feathery Giambattista Valli dress, and Lily Collins and Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller clink their drinks to toast the night, all in one room, you know you’ve found your way into a very epic event.

That was just the beginning of the magic at the fourth annual InStyle Awards Monday evening, where Collins, Amber Valletta, Rebel Wilson, and more celebrated icons of film and fashion at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.

Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

As guests arrived in chauffeured Cadillac cars, they were met by dapper servers lining the museum’s marble staircase, each with a tray of Champagne or bottles of FIJI water. Aniston soon arrived in a sleek black dress with her longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan, whom she would later present with the Hairstylist of the Year Award. “How do you do it Jen,” InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown yelled out as the Yellow Birds star posed on the carpet. “It takes a village,” Aniston quipped with a smile. “Only for you, Laura.”

Image zoom John Sciulli/Getty Images

Roberts, who took home the Icon award, also hit the carpet, pulling off a major twinning moment with her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, the Stylist of the Year. “It’s not often that we get to go to something together, and I said, you know, because we do look alike . ..what if we wore, like, a similar — let’s wear the same thing. That could be fun,” Roberts said, flashing her megawatt smile in the lilac Givenchy suit they both wore. “We’re kind of the same person.” Stewart chimed in, saying, “We had just seen this Givenchy show, and it’s the suit of the season ... It kind of made the night.”

RELATED: See Every Amazing Look from the InStyle Awards

Roberts and Stewart were just the first of many fashion moments of the night, with Olivia Culpo also feeling the power-suit vibe, this time in Kate Spade, with Makeup Artist of the Year James Kaliardos by her side. Voice of Style honoree Karla Welch stunned in a shimmery leopard print dress, and Ellen Pompeo went capital-F Fashion with her look: An ‘80s-but-modern, off-the-shoulder evening jumpsuit by Max Mara. It was Rebel Wilson whose look made one of the biggest statements: She wore blinged-out shades that she told us came “straight from the Givenchy runway show.”

These topped off a black dress and black-and-white booties, also Givenchy. "Because the people at Givenchy are so nice, they got me the glasses because the dress is quite a sensible dress. So they thought the glasses would jazz it up a little bit," she said. "They made this couture [dress] for me. And the shoes as well. I think this could be the most expensive outfit I’ve ever worn.”

VIDEO: See Every Incredible Look from the 2018 InStyle Awards

Inside the event, Pompeo and Allison Janney caught up with each other as they took seats at their white-clothed tables topped with white roses and white flickering candles. Nearby, Aniston ran up to Roberts and gave her a long hug, before Roberts introduced her to her son, who looked dapper in a suit of his own. Meanwhile, Kaley Cuoco mingled at her table with Angela Sarafyan, and as the awards show began, Hari Nef, Tommy Dorfman, and Lizzy Caplan all toasted white wine with the rest of their tablemates before Brown hit the stage to kick off the show.

Image zoom Donato Sardella/Getty Images

It was a night of laughs, tears, and standing ovations as honorees and presenters took the stage gushing over their friends and accepting their awards. Aniston teared up as she presented the Hairstylist of the year Award to McMillan, saying, “I’m here tonight because I get to talk about my dear friend, my dearest friend, my brother from another mother, my husband that will never marry me because he’s gay ... but maybe, there have been movies about that.” She continued, “You’re one of the most passionate and kind human beings that I’ve had the good fortune of getting to know and that I get to call you my family, I feel blessed every day for that. We’re going on almost 25 years together, which is shocking to me; attached by the hip.”

RELATED: Even Jennifer Aniston Struggled to Style "The Rachel"

“I sometimes wonder if Chris is more of an undercover healer than a hairdresser,” she continued. “He just makes everyone feel better as much as look better...So, with all the love in the world, Hairstylist of the Year? Is that what this is? It’s for the rest of my life.”

Roberts also teared up as she hit the stage to accept the Icon Award from Notting Hill writer Richard Curtis. “Okay, I thought he was going to be funny and a lot less sincere, so I cried a bit of my really well applied makeup off,” she said with a laugh. “There is a lot of irony in humor, which is what I live for, in giving an actor a style award because when you’re popular and tall, you just have these incredibly smart people come to your house with racks of stunning things. So, this award is for being good at saying, I think that one,” she said with a laugh. “I’m the pointer. I win from pointing at the right stuff. That is honestly the whole thing because I never go shopping. I did not purchase this,” she says of her candy-colored suit.

The Homecoming star, who celebrates her 51st birthday Sunday, wished Man of Style honoree Jeff Goldblum a happy birthday, and talked about her own, adding, “the great thing about being a nearly 51-year-old person, is that 30 years in this business means that I can have incredibly smart people like Richard Curtis talk on my behalf and make me feel good about myself. It’s truly about saying thank you, not for me, but for all the people that make me feel like myself in these very bizarre public instances. And more than anything, if I were to take any credit, I would give the credit to the 22-year-old version of me that wore ad nauseum a kind of like high-ranking naval jacket that I found in a vintage store with inexplicable black and white horizontal striped leggings and thought I was fantastic. For that girl, I thank you.”

RELATED: Julia Roberts Thanks Herself, and a Pair of Leggings, for Her Award-Winning Style

Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

As Constance Wu took home the Badass Woman award presented by Reebok, and Goldblum, Stewart, Kaliardos, and more hit the stage, Welch rounded up the honorees with a powerful message about why she stands up for what she believes in and puts it out there on social media. “Right before the election, I had someone, an agent, say to me, you should really be careful what you say, because people might not want to work with you,” Welch said. “I was like, God, you just don’t know me. But let me tell you something: There isn’t a single person in this room whose careers would be compromised if you stood up for what was right on your platform. People are still going to work with you. You’re not going to go broke. People are going to go to your movies. It’s not that hard.”

She continued, “Speaking up has widened my world more than it’s narrowed it. Honestly, if standing up for gay rights, racial justice, the environment, is a problem for someone who wants to hire me, it’s a badge of honor that you don’t want to work with me. I wear it proudly.”

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Once the show ended, Jennifer Meyer, Rachel Zoe, and more stars continued to mingle, enjoying cocktails and conversation. “Such a good night,” Alice Eve told friends toward the end, before grabbing a Kate Spade gift bag and heading back out to the museum’s marble steps.