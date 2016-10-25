Inside the InStyle Awards 2016 with Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, and More

The second annual InStyle Awards kicked off Monday night in Los Angeles with plenty of star power, swoon-worthy fashion statements, and a return to the picturesque Getty Center.

Style Icon honoree Nicole Kidman stunned in a black Atelier Versace gown complete with dreamy pink satin draping cascading down its front. As she walked down the red carpet and flashed a smile, she told InStyle she got a bit of advice from InStyle’s Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown on what to wear to the bash. “I said, ‘I heard it was cocktail, but am I allowed to wear something that’s not cocktail?’ And she said, ‘You go for it, baby.’ I just loved the dress and there's not many places you can wear it, so I thought, I’m wearing it tonight.”

Speaking of style stars, one of the evening's honorees Priyanka Chopra, made us melt in her Haider Ackermann one-shoulder satin teal top and a form-fitting black skirt. And after guests like Sarah Hyland, struck fierce poses on the carpet, they headed down to the museum’s terrace for a cocktail hour, sipping wine and the popular drink of the night—margaritas—with panoramic sunset views of the city draping all around them.

Soon, it was time for guests to take their seats, and Laura Dern, who was on hand in a glitzy gold Tom Ford dress to present Kidman with her award, wrapped up her convo with Julianne Moore. They strolled to white tables topped with tiered candles, black and white printed plates, and dozens of fresh white roses. Isla Fisher, who stunned in a sequined black and silver Tom Ford dress, took a seat at the fashion designer’s table. Earlier in the night she told us, “I’ve always been a fan of him, as a fashion designer, and now having worked with him in film, on his latest movie, Nocturnal Animals, I’m equally a fan of him, and I realize now what a true artist he is.”

Meanwhile, guests like Dita Von Teese, who presented the Hairstylist award to Danilo, and Advocate honoree Shailene Woodley, forked a medley of heirloom carrots and parsnips, before indulging in plates of trout amandine, asparagus, and broccoli.

As attendees munched, InStyle’s Laura Brown hit the stage to open the night in a silver sequined Tom Ford top and black pants and joked, “Welcome to my home,” before telling the honorees in the room, “You are truly the best at what you do.”

Usher followed Brown in a printed black jacket, black top, and black pants as he presented Chopra with the Breakthrough Style Star award. “Truly, if style is more than just cool clothing and really about inner and outer beauty, passion, and compassion, Priyanka is the personified, iconic, remarkable, incredible, style icon,” he gushed, as the Quantico sat beaming in the audience.

“I truly believe that style is a representation of your own personality and trying to find clothes that make you feel like you are what you wear, and that’s what I’ve always tried to do with my clothes,” she said, as she took the stage.

Like Usher, Dunn gushed too as she presented Sir John with the Makeup Artist award, as he accepted the nod in a black Dolce & Gabbana suit. “When you’re a makeup artist, a hair stylist, or a stylist, we’re not always applauded for what we do behind the scenes, but this feels really great,” he said.

Moore gave a heartfelt speech to fashion stylist honoree Leslie Fremar, telling the crowd, “Because of Leslie, I always feel confident, and cool, and myself,” she said. “She has been my partner and collaborator, my cheerleader and supporter, the first to text me to tell me that I look beautiful.” Fremar took the stage in a body-hugging black dress and said, “Even though I really truly do love fashion and brag about getting the best dress right off the runway, it’s really the intimacy and friendships that I’ve made that I do cherish the most.”

Clad in her signature retro style, Von Teese was up next and paid tribute to Danilo in a printed Ulyana Sergeenko dress. “The divine Danilo has not only reinvented hairstyles for the modern age, but he has changed the way that culture considers beauty, and by doing so, he has been part of shaping our identity in these last three decades,” she said as she presented him with his award. Brown returned to present Leon Bridges with the Man of Style award, who told us earlier in the night he never thought he would have that title. “It’s really an honor that InStyle would acknowledge my passion for staying fresh," he told us in his '90s white Dolce & Gabbana suit. “I remember the time where I couldn’t even afford a suit, so the fact that I can stay consistent and be myself is an honor.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt popped into the show to present Woodley with the Advocate award. “I feel proud to be her collaborator, and I think she deserves the award 100 percent and I love what she has to say,” he told us. “Anything I can do to get the world to lend her an ear, I’m delighted to do it.” Meanwhile, Woodley seized the moment to give an inspiring speech when she took the stage. “I think tonight is a prime example of that is—call it like a hippie dreamer’s fantasy, but there is a major shift in consciousness that is happening," she said. "The fact that tonight that we’re at an award show for InStyle, a fashion magazine, and there’s an award for advocacy. That’s major.”

Bradley Cooper also snuck inside to pay tribute to Tom Ford, whom he called his “baby brother.” He said: “I was so young when I met him, and now I’m like his crazy old uncle that visits him on the holidays, but what I actually mean is that it feels as though he’s just getting started, and because of that he serves as an inspiration and a motivator for everyone else around him in whatever given field he’s working or creating, never to settle, always pushed farther, work harder, and if nothing else, for God’s sake just create.”

The ever-dapper fashion designer accepted the award and said, “You’ll often hear creative people say they don’t work for awards, they don’t care about awards. They’re lying. I love awards. I do. But the reason is that when you receive an award, it means that you connected with people. ”

As the presentations wrapped up, guests spooned chocolate peanut butter and lemon curd tarts, and Dern took the stage to present Kidman with the last award of the night and talked about her close friendship with the Style Icon honoree. After thanking her, Kidman went on to dish about how she developed her own style. “I realized that dressing and fashion and all of those things makes you feel good, and makes you feel special, and I love it, and I’ve always loved it. And so I’m really, really glad to be able to accept this.”

While the night ended there, stars like Woodley, Dern, and Chopra hung around for a bit longer, huddling around heat lamps, sharing laughs, and snapping the occasional selfie. It was a scene that was reflective of the night. In a room full of big names and incredible talent, there was an unpretentious vibe and a feeling of family.

Scroll down for a peek at the action inside the 2016 InStyle Awards.