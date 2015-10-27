See the 18 Best Celebrity Instagrams from the First-Ever InStyle Awards

rachelzoe/Instagram
InStyle Staff
Oct 27, 2015 @ 11:00 am

Last night, Hollywood's most fashionable stars descended upon The Getty in Los Angeles for the first-ever InStyle Awards. As you might expect, it was an unforgettable evening filled with laughs, touching speeches, and, of course, jaw-dropping fashion choices. However, no major event would be complete without guests sharing photos on Instagram, and thanks to our social media–savvy guests we were able to watch the night unfold on our feeds.

From Rachel Zoe, who shared a blonde moment with presenter Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow (above), to adorable red carpet selfies, the #InStyleAwards hashtag was flooded with memorable moments. Below, see a selection of our favorite Instagrams of the night.

PHOTOS: Inside Our First-Ever Star-Studded InStyle Awards Bash

1 of 18 Instagram/katehudson

Kate Hudson and Jennifer Meyer Maguire

"Me and my gorgeous date @jenmeyerjewelry for #InStyleAwards celebrating our girlfriend @gwynethpaltrow #styleicon #prompicture," Hudson captioned her post. 

2 of 18 Instagram/genevieveherr

Julia Roberts

Makeup artist Genevieve Herr snapped a photo of Julia Roberts on her way to the InStyle Awards.

3 of 18 Instagram/barbiestyle

Barbie

"It's going to be a fun night for fashion! Excited to join @InStyleMagazine at @thegetty for the first ever #InStyleAwards tonight in LA!"

4 of 18 Instagram/karlasouzaofficial

Karla Souza

How to Get Away with Murder star Karla Souza poses in front of The Getty before the InStyle Awards in a leather dress by AS by DF.

5 of 18 Instagram/chiaraferragni

Chiara Ferragni

"What a beautiful and inspiring night. Thank you @instylemagazine and @arielfoxman for having me and @louisvuitton @nicolasghesquiereofficial for making me feel my best (and congrats Nicolas for the well deserved award)," Ferragni wrote in her caption.

6 of 18 Instagram/kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian

"Feeling extra thin with all of the super models! LOL," Kardashian captioned her snap.

7 of 18 Instagram/selenagomez

Dakota Johnson, Kate Young, and Selena Gomez

"It was kinda hard to go out tonight but I would do anything for @kystyle—she deserves the award of the night at #InStyleAwards she makes us ladies feel beautiful always x," Gomez wrote in the caption.

8 of 18 Instagram/nicolasghesquiereofficial

Michelle Williams, Nicolas Ghesquière, and Selena Gomez

"When @selenagomez stole my phone," Ghesquière captioned this photo.

9 of 18 dianekrugerperso/Instagram

Diane Kruger

"InStyle....thank you for making me part of your 50 best dressed tonight :)," Kruger wrote in her post.

10 of 18 Instagram/makeupbymario

Kim Kardashian and Mario Dedivanovic

"InStyle Awards with Keeks," makeup artist Dedivanovic captioned this 'gram.

11 of 18 Instagram/katehudson

Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow

"Excited to present an award to @gwynethpaltrow #instyleawards #lovemygirlfriends," Hudson wrote with this photo.

12 of 18 Instagram/jfisherjewelry

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Fisher

"Tonight was amazing @kimkardashian you looked gorgeous." 

13 of 18 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson

"@katehudson is getting her touch up on #babysister," Paltrow captioned this snap.

14 of 18 Instagram/arielfoxman

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson

"When @gwynethpaltrow (#instyleawards Style Icon of the Year) told award presenter @katehudson they were so close they were like half-sisters," InStyle's Editorial Director Ariel Foxman caption this post.

15 of 18 arielfoxman/Instagram

Kate Hudson, Ariel Foxman, and Gwyneth Paltrow

"#Instablondes #InStyleAwards @katehudson and @gwynethpaltrow with selfie game on point @thegetty," Foxman wrote with this post.  

16 of 18 rachelzoe/Instagram

Kate Hudson, Rachel Zoe, and Gwyneth Paltrow

"Loved watching @katehudson present @gwynethpaltrow with the style icon award at #instyleawards tonight," Zoe captioned this photo. "Gwyneth is substance and style personified and friends presenting to friends made tonight perfect #girlpower #sodeserved #blondemoment #glamorousnight." 

17 of 18 Instagram/jfisherjewelry

Jennifer Fisher, Jen Atkin, and Sir John Barnett

"What a perfect night @instylemagazine! Sprinting to my plane home to #NYC. Run in with @jenatkinhair @sjblife. Congratulations @arielfoxman for an amazing night that as @gwynethpaltrow perfectly stated #style and #grace." 

18 of 18 Instagram/katehudson

Kate Hudson

"Thank u @instylemagazine for a really lovely evening. Till next time #GoodNight." 

