See the 18 Best Celebrity Instagrams from the First-Ever InStyle Awards

Last night, Hollywood's most fashionable stars descended upon The Getty in Los Angeles for the first-ever InStyle Awards. As you might expect, it was an unforgettable evening filled with laughs, touching speeches, and, of course, jaw-dropping fashion choices. However, no major event would be complete without guests sharing photos on Instagram, and thanks to our social media–savvy guests we were able to watch the night unfold on our feeds.

From Rachel Zoe, who shared a blonde moment with presenter Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow (above), to adorable red carpet selfies, the #InStyleAwards hashtag was flooded with memorable moments. Below, see a selection of our favorite Instagrams of the night.

PHOTOS: Inside Our First-Ever Star-Studded InStyle Awards Bash