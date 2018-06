Inside the Hottest Parties of the 2015 Oscars

The 87th annual Academy Awards wrapped up late Sunday night, and all of Tinseltown marked the occasion with a series of glitzy celebrations. It was a special night—even by Hollywood standards. "There were so many great moments tonight, but honestly it's just always wonderful to see people who I've worked with before---Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Watts, Michael Keaton," best actress nominee Reese Witherspoon tells InStyle.

PHOTOS: See What Everyone Wore on the 2015 Oscars Red Carpet

The night's big winners included Patricia Arquette and JK Simmons, who took home the best supporting actress and actor trophies, as well as best actress Julianne Moore and Eddie Redmayne—who earned the best actor Academy Award after being nominated for the first time. And just where is the 33-year-old keeping the gilded statuette? "We have a very small apartment, so we’re not quite sure yet," Redmayne tells InStyle.

Many celebrities who couldn't make it to the live show watched it at the 23rd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. And after the broadcast, Oscar attendees and other stars headed to the after-parties (where the fun really happens). Stars like Jared Leto, Redmayne, and Lupita Nyong'o fêted the occasion at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (above) and at the Governors Ball, the newly minted Academy Award winners got their trophies engraved with their names. Redmayne got a kiss from wife Hannah Bagshawe as he got his name etched into his new Oscar. When Moore got her statuette back, she said, "It's perfect!" and smooched husband Bart Freundlich. To see how they and more stars spent the festive night, take a look at our gallery.

PHOTOS: Inside the 2015 Oscar Parties

—With reporting by Sharon Clott Kanter