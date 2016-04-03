See the Best of the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2016 Red Carpet

For Zendaya and a bevy music artists, the fashion hits kept on coming this weekend. The young singer and actress slayed the red carpet in a striking red suit and abbreviated bra top for the iHeart Music Awards at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. And she wasn't the only one to impress at the star-studded event.

Selena Gomez flaunted some abs in side cut-outs, Kat Graham pulled out Proenza Schouler separates, and Demi Lovato looked crisp in black and white. See all the best looks of the night in our gallery!