See the Best of the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2016 Red Carpet

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bee Shapiro
Apr 03, 2016 @ 7:45 pm

For Zendaya and a bevy music artists, the fashion hits kept on coming this weekend. The young singer and actress slayed the red carpet in a striking red suit and abbreviated bra top for the iHeart Music Awards at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. And she wasn't the only one to impress at the star-studded event. 

Selena Gomez flaunted some abs in side cut-outs, Kat Graham pulled out Proenza Schouler separates, and Demi Lovato looked crisp in black and white. See all the best looks of the night in our gallery!

